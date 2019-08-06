Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 first look: Big B makes a stylish entry

Mark your calendars as Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return on the small screen with the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The game show will begin airing from August 19 on Sony TV. On Tuesday, the channel released the first look of the new season with Big B giving a glimpse of the new set.

Advertising

In the teaser uploaded on Sony TV’s social media page, Bachchan enters the brightly lit set and says, “Sony walon ne sab naya banaya hai. Jab set pe itna style hai, meri entry mein bhi thodi style honi chaiye na (Sony TV has created a new set. If this is so stylish, my entry should also have some style).” He then walks back and re-enters the stage stylishly, as the iconic tune of the show starts playing.

Introducing the hot seat, the Shahenshah of Bollywood also tells viewers that it’s going to be fun when he will start playing the game of Kaun Banega Crorepati with them from August 19.

Amitabh Bachchan started shooting for KBC 11 from Monday. He tweeted a picture from the set with the caption, “T 3239 – it has begun. among the fun. the run. for that ton. KBC 11 th season. 19 years of initiation!!”

T 3239 – .. it has begun .. among the fun .. the run .. for that ton .. 🤣 ..

KBC 11 th season .. 19 years of initiation .. !! pic.twitter.com/BVCInagJZ7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2019

The theme of the show this year is ‘Adey Raho’ (be determined). While the format has not undergone much change this season, a source earlier told indianexpress.com, “The stage is all set for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shoot is set to start rolling from Monday. This time the schedule is quite packed and Big B will be shooting for two episodes in a day at the freshly erected studio in Mumbai. The team is quite kicked about the new season and looking to repeat the earlier success.”

Advertising

Coming to the thespian’s KBC look, Big B’s stylist Priya Patil had told IANS. “The fabric we use for Amitabh Bachchan’s suits is imported from Italy. The quality has to be super fine, so every season we make sure to avail the best material. She also shared more about his look in the upcoming season. “This year, he will be seen in three-piece suits but his style of wearing ties will be different as I am planning to introduce the eldridge or pratt knot,” Patil added.

An adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000. This would be Amitabh Bachchan’s tenth outing as KBC host. He has hosted all seasons apart from the third season, which saw Shah Rukh Khan take over the hot seat.