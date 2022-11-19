On KBC, amused Amitabh Bachchan asks Kartik Aaryan lookalike if he has a female following too: ‘Theek thaak hai’

Amitabh Bachchan interacted with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati who introduced himself as ‘Kartik Aaryan‘. Contestant Vaibhav Rekhi (not to be confused with Dia Mirza’s husband) appeared on the game show, and spoke about the benefits of sharing a resemblance with the popular actor.

A new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television showed Amitabh remarking about Vaibhav’s physical similarities with Kartik, who is one of the most popular male stars of his generation in Bollywood. “Hi, main hoon Kartik Aaryan, naam toh aapne suna hi hoga (Hi, I’m Kartik Aaryan, you must have heard of me),” Vaibhav said in the promo.

Amitabh said that Kartik is known for his strong female fan following, and asked Vaibhav if he, too, enjoys similar attention from women. He said, “Sach bataun toh meri bhi theek thaak fan following hai, but mera jo goal hai woh fixed hai pehle se (To tell you the truth, I also have a decent following, but my goals are different).”

A curious Amitabh asked what his goals are, Vaibhav said that he wants to go “saat samundar paar (abroad).” Amitabh asked, “Wahan kaha bhej dia aapne (why so far)?” Vaibhav replied, “Woh goal tha hi wahan ka (the goal was always to go abroad).”

Kartik most recently appeared in the box office hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will next be seen in Freddy, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Amitabh has hosted all but one season of KBC since 2000. The sole outlier season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently airing its 14th season.