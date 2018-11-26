KBC 10 November 26 finale episode highlights: Kapil Sharma’s partner Ravi Kalra takes home Rs 25,00,000

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has finally called it a day. The tenth installment of the show saw comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar take the centre stage in the finale episode. The megastar had a blast with the artistes and hosted the show’s finale in a grand fashion.

Kaun Banega Crorepati had first aired on Star Plus from 2000-2007, where it ran for three seasons. Later on, the show changed platforms with Sony Entertainment Television. In Season 10 of the show, a new feature was introduced in the show called KBC Play Along, wherein the viewers sitting at home could participate in the show as well and win exciting prizes.