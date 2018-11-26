KBC 10 November 26 finale episode highlights: Kapil Sharma’s partner Ravi Kalra takes home Rs 25,00,000

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 has finally called it a day. The tenth installment of the show saw comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar take the centre stage in the finale episode. The megastar had a blast with the artistes and hosted the show’s finale in a grand fashion.
Kaun Banega Crorepati had first aired on Star Plus from 2000-2007, where it ran for three seasons. Later on, the show changed platforms with Sony Entertainment Television. In Season 10 of the show, a new feature was introduced in the show called KBC Play Along, wherein the viewers sitting at home could participate in the show as well and win exciting prizes.
Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye
The Shehenshah of Bollywood thanks the audience for their love and support as he takes everyone's leave.
Ravi Kalra wins Rs 25,00,000
Ravi Kalra has won Rs 25,00,000 after answering the question correctly.
Amitabh gets emotional
The megastar says he will miss hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Ravi wins Rs 12,50,000
After answering a Mahabharat-related question correctly, Ravi Kalra and Kapil Sharma win Rs 12,50,000.
Kapil sings for Big B
Kapil pays a musical tribute to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 10's finale episode.
Ravi wins Rs 6,40,000
Ravi and Kapil have won Rs 6,40,000.
Ravi wins Rs 3,20,000
After answering the question about currency correctly, the duo wins Rs 3,20,000.
Ravi wins Rs 1,60,000
Ravi has answered the ninth question correctly.
Ravi wins an amount of Rs 80,000
Ravi has answered the eighth question correctly.
Ravi wins 40,000
Ravi has answered the seventh question successfully.
Ravi wins Rs 20,000
Ravi has won an amount of Rs 20,000 by answering the question about martial arts correctly.
Ravi wins Rs 10,000
Ravi and Kapil guess the audio clip of Akshay Kumar correctly and win Rs 10,000.
Ravi wins Rs 5000
Ravi answers the question about sports correctly and wins Rs 5000.
Ravi wins Rs 3000
Ravi and Kapil have answered the third question about Shatrughan Sinha correctly.
Ravi wins Rs 2000
Ravi answers the second question about goodbyes correctly and wins Rs 2000.
Ravi Kalra wins Rs 1000
After answering the first question successfully, Ravi wins Rs 1000.
Amitabh introduces contestant Ravi Kalra
Ravi Kalra takes the hot seat. Ravi runs the Earth Saviours Foundation and rescues people from unfortunate situations.
Kapil Sharma takes the hot seat
Kapil Sharma has taken the hot seat and is throwing fans' questions at the megastar.
Chandan Prabhakar makes his entry
Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma entertain Big B and the audience.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kapil Sharma discuss the latter's wedding
Kapil Sharma asks Big B for marriage advice.
