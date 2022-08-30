KBC contestant cheekily asks Amitabh Bachchan if wife Jaya Bachchan’s mother chaperoned her on set during their courtship

Amitabh Bachchan‘s hosting style on Kaun Banega Crorepati often involves him speaking candidly about his own life with contestants on the hot seat. The inquisitive participants are usually very forthright about asking Amitabh questions, which he answers in his trademark witty manner.

In the latest episode of the quiz show, now in its 14th season, a contestant named Sudhir Sharma was interested in knowing one detail about the courtship period between Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. The contestant, a customs superintendent, introduced his wife as both his ‘senior’ in college and at home.

Later in the episode, Amitabh thanked the show’s crew and noted how many women are now involved behind-the-scenes, which wasn’t always the case back in the day. “In earlier days, during film shoot, only two women used to be present on the sets – the actress and her mother,” he said. Sudhir asked if Jaya also used to be accompanied by her mother back then, and Amitabh replied, “Aapko kaise maloom? (laughs) Unko pata tha bharosemand hero ke saath kaam kar rahi hai (How did you know? She knew she could trust me, as I was a reputable hero).”

Another contestant, Pooja Bobde, was interested in knowing about Amitabh’s school days. “My halat in school was kharab. I would be asked to get out of the class, and getting punished was a regular thing. So I was never a favourite and also didn’t have any favourite as I used to stay outside the class,” he said. Asked if he had a crush on any of his teachers, he replied, “I used to get punishment all the time. How will I have any favourite? How would I dare to flirt with any teacher? And even if I had, I am not going to tell you.”

The actor has hosted the popular game show since 2000, except season three, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The show is credited with having contributed to a resurgence in his popularity, after a period of great professional difficulty in the 90s.