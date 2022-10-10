Jaya Bachchan asks Amitabh Bachchan why he doesn’t write her letters, sends her flowers: ‘Don’t make this public’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan will surprise Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Ahead of his birthday on October 11, Sony TV shared several promos from the special episode that’s yet to come. Going by the new videos, the episode will be filled with much banter and emotional moments that will leave both Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in tears, while Abhishek looks on.

In one promo, Jaya Bachchan asks him, “If there was a time machine, which year would you like to go back to and why?” Bachchan answers, “I would like to go back to…” The scene shifts to his ancestral house, Clive Road in Allahabad, where he spent his childhood. Bachchan gets visibly emotional and tears up at this recollection.

In another video, Jaya Bachchan says, “I’ve heard that when you are impressed with someone’s performance, you send them flowers or a letter. I’ve never received one.” An uncomfortable Amitabh Bachchan interjects, calling it unfair that this is being made public to which Abhishek responds, “Not at all, this is right, you see what all happens next.”

In another promo, Jaya Bachchan asks him if he is stranded with her on a desert island, what will he take along. As Amitabh thinks of an answer, Abhishek Bachchan jokes, “A lifeboat, so you can run away.”

Amitabh Bachchan has often spoken about his days in Allahabad and Kolkata. In 2019, he had written on his blog, “Christmas and the days of celebration were always within us from early times, right from the days of Allahabad .. our neighbours Rev Paul Das and his family lived opposite us from 17, Clive Road .. they were at 18 Clive Road .. and their children our group of friends – Shunila, Naresh, Malti .. Naresh was the one who suggested to my parents about Sherwood and then when he invited Principal Rev RC Llewelyn to visit us in Allahabad, the matter was firmly resolved .. we went to Sherwood.”

In 2021, he had even tweeted about how no one used to lock their doors in Allahabad. “But brother, I have seen such days in Allahabad. We never used to lock our house. And we never saw the gate of the house closed, it was always open. Yes, but it cannot happen now! Nowadays, my advisors tell me to keep a lock on my tongue too.”

Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday on October 11. The actor was last seen in the films Brahmastra, Goodbye and now has Unchai in the pipeline.