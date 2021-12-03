scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

Amitabh Bachchan is terrible at Dumb Charades, reveals daughter Shweta on KBC 13

The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, judging by this promo and all the previous ones, looks unmissable. The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 6:40:36 pm
Kaun Banega CrorepatiWe cannot wait for tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A new promo from the Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was released earlier today by Sony TV. Host Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will take the hot seat on the special episode. Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan will be present via video conferencing.

As per the promo, Shweta and Navya will reveal that during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the whole Bachchan family played games together, including Dumb Charades.

Also Read |Teary-eyed Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'circumstances' that forced him to do KBC: 'Filmon mein kaam mil nahi raha tha'

They revealed Amitabh Bachchan is terrible at the game. To prove them wrong, Amitabh decided to play the game and tried to explain a movie (later revealed to be Abhishek Bachchan’s debut film Refugee), but failed. Jaya Bachchan, watching the whole thing through a video link, guessed the correct answer.

Navya Naveli Nanda also recalled an incident to illustrate Amitabh’s absent-mindedness. Jaya had boarded a flight from Delhi to Mumbai and had informed the family in a group chat. Everybody replied and wished her a safe journey. Amitabh’s reply came four hours later, when she had reached her home.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The episode, judging by this promo and all the previous ones, looks unmissable.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement