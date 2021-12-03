Amitabh Bachchan is terrible at Dumb Charades, reveals daughter Shweta on KBC 13

A new promo from the Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was released earlier today by Sony TV. Host Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will take the hot seat on the special episode. Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan will be present via video conferencing.

As per the promo, Shweta and Navya will reveal that during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the whole Bachchan family played games together, including Dumb Charades.

They revealed Amitabh Bachchan is terrible at the game. To prove them wrong, Amitabh decided to play the game and tried to explain a movie (later revealed to be Abhishek Bachchan’s debut film Refugee), but failed. Jaya Bachchan, watching the whole thing through a video link, guessed the correct answer.

#KBC ke 1000th episode ke mauke par, bachchan parivaar ne bataaye AB sir ke kayi ansune kisse! Zaroor dekhiyega inn mazedaar palon ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/95kNAPv9qk — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 3, 2021

Navya Naveli Nanda also recalled an incident to illustrate Amitabh’s absent-mindedness. Jaya had boarded a flight from Delhi to Mumbai and had informed the family in a group chat. Everybody replied and wished her a safe journey. Amitabh’s reply came four hours later, when she had reached her home.

The episode, judging by this promo and all the previous ones, looks unmissable.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.