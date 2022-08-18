Amitabh Bachchan is surprised to know people charge money for posting on social media, asks KBC 14 contestant, ‘Log iske bhi paise lete hain?’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan loves interacting with the contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati and learning new things from them. He loves to know the lingo of Gen-Z. Recently, when the actor had a content creator sitting in front of him, he was amazed to know people charge money for promoting things on social media.

In a new promo of KBC 14, Big B introduced Nidhi Katiyar as she took the hot seat. She told the actor she owns a small makeup brand and is a content creator. He asked Nidhi, “What is a content creator?” She told the actor, “Sir, aap bhi toh content create karte hain (Sir, you too create content).” But, the superstar said he doesn’t know what he creates but he puts up posts when someone asks him to promote their movies on social media.

When Nidhi asked him if he does all of it free, a surprised senior Bachchan quipped, “Log iske bhi paise lete hain (People charge money for this)?” Nidhi replied, “Yes sir. You are an influencer, see your audience. You should set your commercial.” The entire conversation between the two left the audience laughing.

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the fourteenth season of KBC which first aired on television in 2000. He has been hosting the show since then. He only took a break for the third season when Shah Rukh Khan took over his chair on the quiz show.

Ahead of KBC 14, when indianexpress.com quizzed him on what makes him return to the show every year, he replied, “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.”