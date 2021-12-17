Amitabh Bachchan hits Harbhajan Singh for a six, Irfan Pathan says ‘bahut pitai hogi’ on KBC 13

Before curtains come down onKaun Banega Crorepati 13 tonight, Amitabh Bachchan will surprise fans with some bhangra. He will be joined by former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. At their request, the host will join them for a merry dance session.

In a promo shared by Sony TV, Harbhajan tells Big B that since they have crossed a certain level in the game, they should celebrate with bhangra. Initially amused at the request, Amitabh asks him for a confirmation saying, “Humare saath aapko naachna hai (you want to dance with me)?”. He then smiles and says, “Toh gaana baja diya jaye (So play the music)”. And soon the trio gets on the stage to Daler Mehndi’s “Bolo ta ra ra ra”.

In an earlier promotional video, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen playing a round of cricket on the KBC 13 stage. As Harbhajan bowls to him, Irfan, acting as the commentator, says that ‘Amitabh Bachchan aaj Harbhajan Singh ki bahut pitai karne wale hai’. Big B hits a six and a four, leaving the cricketers surprised.

As a means to thank their fans, makers planned the “Shaandaar Shukriya” week. Guests like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maniesh Paul and Sony TV bahus played the game for a social cause. Apart from the game, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen enjoying his interactions with these celebs. While he re-enacted his Gulabo Sitabo scene with Ayushmann, he rapped along with Badshah and even competed with the heroines in a roti-making competition. On Thursday, while answering Neena’s candid questions, he even went on to surprise fans by saying how he lies to wife Jaya Bachchan every day.

The Badhaai Ho actor asked if the Shahenshah has ever lied to his partner. The Pink actor said, “Humara aisa hai ke prati din humko jhoot bolna padhta hai (I have to lie every day),” leaving his guests in splits.

The finale episode featuring the star cricketers will air 9 pm on Sony TV tonight.