‘Biggest asset of family’: Amitabh hails young girls overcoming struggles to win big on KBC

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently expressed his admiration for girls and young women who make their families and the country proud through their achievements. The megastar, who also hosts popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, cited his recent experience of encountering young female contestants who have braved unfavourable circumstances to gain education and a place on the highly competitive show.

“… more connects with the brave contestants on KBC and the electric audiences that come to watch and be a part of the show… they are the reason for the uplift of energy and presence… when they cheer, it’s divine… may it ever be so,” wrote Bachchan on his blog post this week. “But truly, the contestants, their stories, their struggles in life and the immediate upliftment within minutes is such a heartwarming experience,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan hailed all the young girls who took responsibility of their respective families’ “financial and other troubles.” He gave them a shoutout for working hard and winning “handsomely within hours”, serving as a “selected emotional moment” for not only the audience, but also the entire team of KBC, including himself.

“It propagates that the girl is an asset in the family, unlike what the thinking still exists in many parts of the interiors, that they should be curtailed, kept in the home, given homemaking work, and not spend finance on education… When a girl defies that reading, that diktat, and comes out a winner, there is nothing so pleasing for me… The girl is the biggest asset of the family,” concluded the actor.

KBC’s recent impressive female contestant

Earlier this week, on the Wednesday episode of KBC season 18, Pooja Das from Vasilpur Grant, Uttar Pradesh sat on the hot seat and played the game. An English-speaking content creator, a profession unheard of in her native village, Pooja got ample support from her mother-in-law Kamala Mandal, who even accompanied her to the show.

Pooja became an orphan when she was 17, with her parents dying one after another within a span of only two years. Facing pressure from the people in her village, she was married off at the age of 21. However, she claimed she found her parents again in her in-laws, who always encouraged her to live life on her terms. Twenty-four now, she’s been married for three years, and has a one-month-old daughter.

She’s studied till Class 12, and in fact did that class twice, having done courses in both humanities and science, the latter since her in-laws requested her to. Since she did her schooling in English medium, she creates content in that language in order to avoid any interference from the village folk. She has 105K followers on her Instagram handle.

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Starting her content creation journey only two years ago, Pooja shares her mother-in-law’s cooking recipes in English, as well as creates content on women empowerment. After winning Rs 12.50 lakh on KBC, and eventually quitting before answering the Rs 25 lakh question, Pooja aspires to use that to study more, become a teacher, and educate others in her village.