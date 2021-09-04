Amitabh Bachchan gives hilarious twist to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ek chutki sindoor’ on KBC 13

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will soon grace Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The trio will recreate Om Shanti Om’s popular dialogue ‘Ek chutki sindoor’ and give it a hilarious twist.

In a promo shared on Sony TV’s Instagram account, Amitabh questions Farah that how she never decided to cast him in any of her films. In response to the veteran star, Farah Khan said it is everyone’s dream to work with him. Soon, we see Amitabh auditioning for Farah as he recreates ‘Ek chutki sindoor’ dialogue with Deepika Padukone. As Amitabh Bachchan fails to get the dialogue and the act right, Deepika tells him to “listen to your co-stars.” Soon, Big B gets the dialogue right but gives it his own twist, which leaves Deepika and Farah in splits.

Watch the hilarious video here:

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12 began on August 23. This year, the show is special for primarily two reasons — the studio audience is back and the ‘fastest finger first’ has evolved into a ‘triple test’. The ‘triple test’ comes as an interesting addition that requires a contestant to sustain their speed in all three questions as the final leaderboard calculates one’s overall score.

The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. It also streams on SonyLIV app.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre. He has a couple of interesting projects to his credit. He will be sharing the screen space with Deepika in the Hindi remake of The Intern. The film was earlier supposed to star Rishi Kapoor. He will also share the screen space with the actor in Prabhas’ film, which is yet to be titled. Amitabh Bachchan gave ‘muhurat shot’ for the Nag Ashwin directorial earlier this year. Amitabh also collaborated with Vikas Bahl for GoodBye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Mayday.