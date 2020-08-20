Amitabh Bachchan gears up for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

In May, Amitabh Bachchan shot for the registration promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to resume the shoot of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. The actor shared the update on his blog, where he mentioned that the preparation to start the shoot of KBC promos and the show has already begun.

Emphasising on the safety measures being taken for the shoot, senior Bachchan wrote, “lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions..”

He added, “life shall never be the same again .. perhaps .. or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic.”

In May, Amitabh Bachchan shot for the registration promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor had then shared how he completed the shoot in just one day. “So yes I worked. Got a problem with that, keep it to yourself then. Damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition. Sufficient precaution, as much that could be taken, was taken. And what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day. Starting 6 pm, ending a short while now,” Big B had written on his blog.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor recently recovered from COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the virus on July 11 and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for three weeks. He was discharged from the hospital on August 2 after testing negative for coronavirus.

