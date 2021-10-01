scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos of his ‘fractured toe’, still enjoys KBC 13’s Navratri episode shoot

Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Navratri episode with 'camouflage shoes for the fractured toe'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
October 1, 2021 2:21:27 pm
Amitabh Bachchan photos 'fractured toe', still enjoy KBC 13 Navratri episode shootBig B shared photos from the shoot of KBC 13's Navratri episode. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share photos of his ‘fractured toe’. The actor, who is seen on the sets of his hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 in the pictures, shared how he went about the shoot with ‘camouflage shoes for the fractured toe’.

Big B posted photos from the shoot of KBC 13’s Navratri episode and wrote, “..traditional attire for the festive season of Navratri…”

Also read |When Hrishikesh Mukherjee said other directors reduced Amitabh Bachchan to a ‘stuntman’: ‘They exploited his image’

The actor shared how he is protecting his toe and still enjoying his work. He wrote, “… and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be ..”

See how Amitabh Bachchan shot for KBC 13 with a fractured toe:

Also Read |Pratik Gandhi, Pankaj Tripathi ask a bemused Amitabh Bachchan middle-class questions: ‘Ever made pochha of old clothes?’

Amitabh Bachchan further shared details about the treatment for his fractured toe. He wrote, “.. the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door , joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks ..”

“.. ok dosing off , dropping the head on the screen .. so its GN,” Big B concluded the post.

