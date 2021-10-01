Amitabh Bachchan shares photos of his ‘fractured toe’, still enjoys KBC 13’s Navratri episode shoot

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share photos of his ‘fractured toe’. The actor, who is seen on the sets of his hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 in the pictures, shared how he went about the shoot with ‘camouflage shoes for the fractured toe’.

Big B posted photos from the shoot of KBC 13’s Navratri episode and wrote, “..traditional attire for the festive season of Navratri…”

The actor shared how he is protecting his toe and still enjoying his work. He wrote, “… and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be ..”

See how Amitabh Bachchan shot for KBC 13 with a fractured toe:

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan further shared details about the treatment for his fractured toe. He wrote, “.. the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door , joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks ..”

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

“.. ok dosing off , dropping the head on the screen .. so its GN,” Big B concluded the post.