When Amitabh Bachchan was flown to London because he was unsure about doing Kaun Banega Crorepati; Siddharth Roy Kapur recalls hearing ‘legends’

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur spoke about the ‘legendary’ meeting that took place at Amitabh Bachchan‘s house, when executives from Star Plus went to convince him to do Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was a decision that not only changed the course of Amitabh’s career, but resulted in one of the longest-running game shows on Indian television.

In an interview with Mashable India, Siddharth said that at the time, the channel had only three shows in the top 50 — Saans, Kora Kaagaz and Tu Tu Main Main. The goal was to take the channel to the ‘next level’, and to that end, then CEO Sameer Nair pitched the KBC idea to Amitabh.

He said, “I was lucky enough to be a small part of the team that helped launch Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi. It was great to be a part of that experience, where you saw Sameer Nair come back to the office from Jalsa and convinced Mr Bachchan to be a part of KBC. I was too junior to be a part of that meeting, but I heard the legends of that meeting after…”

He continued, “Obviously, there must have been so much skepticism about the biggest star in the country… In his mind, he must have thought that it is a huge step down to come on television. At that time, television was not the television of today. But Sameer managed to convince him that this would be the great next step in his career. They actually made a trip to London to the sets of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and saw the way that Regis Philbin did it, and the format… And there was a commitment that Sameer made to Mr Bachchan, that it will be done in exactly the same way, with the same finesse, sophistication. And Mr Bachchan, every episode that you watch, he has almost the same level of energy as he had in that first one.”

Sameer himself recalled how he convinced Amitabh to join the show in a 2020 interview with SpotboyE. The trip to London ‘clinched it’, he said, adding, “On the flight back Mr Bachchan finally said yes, and we were on. We erected a set for KBC identical to the one for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. We didn’t cut any corners.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati debuted in 2000, and recently concluded its 14th season. Amitabh has hosted all but one season — the third — which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.