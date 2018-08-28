Amitabh Bachchan talks about paying off farmers’ loans and aiding martyrs’ families

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will launch on September 3. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 will launch on September 3.

At the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the social causes that are very close to his heart.

When a reporter asked Big B on the causes that he believes in, the actor said, “There are a lot of it. I was involved in the polio campaign for years. Fortunately, India is now free of polio. I am now promoting the TB and Hepatitis B crusades. I have no shame in saying that I have faced both these diseases. I don’t want to talk about it to gain sympathy but I want people to get themselves tested in time.”

He further shared, “When I met with the accident on the Coolie sets, I had to get blood transfusion. More than 200 people gave me blood and sadly one person had Hepatitis B. This happened in 1982. And only in 2006-2007, I got to know that the virus has eaten 75 per cent of my liver. Now I survive with just 25 percent. I had never felt the need of getting myself tested and so it got detected so late.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he hates talking about his charity work and KBC was not the right platform. But on being prodded further, he said, “While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers’ suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible. I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crores.”

Another cause that the Piku actor has found himself actively involved in is helping the families of martyrs, who lose their lives on the border. Big B shared, “It really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the CM’s office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already.”

Lastly, Bachchan shared that he finds it better to donate personally than being part of a campaign. “Campaigns take a long time to fructify as there are a lot of formalities and legalities involved. When you take charge, it happens much faster,” signed off the veteran actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd