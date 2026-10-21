Amitabh Bachchan in tears as KBC contestant reveals he lost his kidneys, dad saved him

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant named Abhishek Debsharma on the hot seat in the show’s latest episode. As the contestant from Delhi opened up about his life, Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by his trials and health struggles. Abhishek shared on the show that he had received the gift of life twice, once from his mother, and the second time from his father, as it was his father who donated his kidney to save Abhishek’s life.

‘Got the gift of life twice’

“I have gotten the gift of life twice. Once, thanks to my mother, and then, due to my father,” Abhishek shared. He recalled that in 2021, he had trouble digesting food, and after consulting a doctor, they found that one of Abhishek’s kidneys was functioning at just 3 percent. Abhishek was just 25 when he suffered kidney failure. During this time, he had dialysis every two weeks and had to go through a lot of pain. After one year of dialysis, when the family decided to go for a kidney transplant, it was Abhishek’s father who volunteered to donate his kidney.