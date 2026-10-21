Amitabh Bachchan in tears as KBC contestant reveals he lost his kidneys, dad saved him

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant named Abhishek Debsharma on the hot seat in the show’s latest episode. As the contestant from Delhi opened up about his life, Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by his trials and health struggles. Abhishek shared on the show that he had received the gift of life twice, once from his mother, and the second time from his father, as it was his father who donated his kidney to save Abhishek’s life.
‘Got the gift of life twice’
“I have gotten the gift of life twice. Once, thanks to my mother, and then, due to my father,” Abhishek shared. He recalled that in 2021, he had trouble digesting food, and after consulting a doctor, they found that one of Abhishek’s kidneys was functioning at just 3 percent. Abhishek was just 25 when he suffered kidney failure. During this time, he had dialysis every two weeks and had to go through a lot of pain. After one year of dialysis, when the family decided to go for a kidney transplant, it was Abhishek’s father who volunteered to donate his kidney.
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“My first life was given by my mother and my second life came from my father,” he said. His father, Khokan Debsharma, who was present on the show, had tears in his eyes as Abhishek recalled this episode. “I just want a good life for my son, so I was ready to do anything,” he said.
20 percent chance of survival
After Abhishek got the kidney, his life was on track for one year, but that did not last. After an episode of acute stomach ache, the doctor told him that he was having an attack of acute pancreatitis, and he only had a 20 percent chance of survival. During this time, the transplanted kidney also suffered a lot of damage. Abhishek is back on dialysis now.
Abhishek shared that he has made seven trips to the ICU since 2021. “We lost all our savings, had to sell the house, but the love between the family sailed us through,” he said. As Amitabh Bachchan heard about Abhishek’s struggles, he praised his family’s efforts and his brave demeanour.
Amitabh Bachchan wondered how Abhishek manages his finances now and the contestant shared that he does some freelance work now as he helps companies with fixing bugs in their applications, and with the money he makes, he is able to support his treatment. He also shared that getting another transplant is his next goal now.
DISCLAIMER: This article is for informational purposes only and describes a contestant’s personal story of organ donation, severe illness, and financial hardship shared on a television show. It does not contain medical advice, diagnosis, treatment guidance, or financial recommendations; please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical conditions or organ donation, and seek a qualified professional for financial decisions.