Amitabh Bachchan is in tears on KBC 1000th episode with daughter Shweta, granddaughter Navya: ‘World has changed’

It was a different India when Amitabh Bachchan sat down to play Kaun Banega Crorepati for the first time at the start of this millennium. Now, almost 21 years later, the show has become a part of Indian pop culture, our day-to-day conversations and many of our dreams. As KBC completes 1000 episodes this week, Amitabh will welcome daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to its sets to play the game.

As Shweta asks her father how he feels as he completes KBC’s 1000 episodes, he says he feels as if the entire world has changed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

A reel showcases the major milestones along the way during this journey of two decades — the first crorepati, the first person who won Rs 7 crores, the first woman and first child who became crorepatis, as well as how the show and its host touched lives. Amitabh gets emotional in the end of the video. He then says that the game is far from over.

In another video, he jokes that Shweta and Navya are in for a tough time. Navya asks Amitabh about his preparations to host the two of them, “Whoever comes on the hot seat, you ask them how have they prepared for KBC. So, today, I want to ask you, how did you prepare for us?” To this, Big B replies, “Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze).” Shweta then jokes, “He waited for 999 episodes to get done.”

Earlier, sharing his thoughts on hosting his daughter and granddaughter, Amitabh had written on his blog, “The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather – for Papa and Nana!”