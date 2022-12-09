scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan says they buried their dogs in the lawn when they passed: ‘Jaya says we shouldn’t get more dogs now’

While sharing a heartfelt anecdote about his dogs' death, Amitabh Bachchan said that even wife Jaya Bachchan agrees that they should not bring new pets.

Amitabh Bachchan- Manya ChamoliAmitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior participant Manya Chamoli discuss their love for dogs. (Photos: Sony Entertainment/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have had a lot of fun hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘s latest episode — the children’s special — that aired on Thursday night.  Here, Bachchan was seen discussing his love for dogs with the show’s participant Manya Chamoli.

As Bachchan asks her about her love for dogs, the young girls tells him that she wishes to buy a bigger house where she can easily get three pet dogs matching the temperaments of her parents and herself.

When Bachchan asks her to explain what she means, she shares that would like to get a Beagle for herself as they are as playful as her, a Labrador for her father as these dogs are calm and loving, and a Rottweiler dog for her mother, suggesting that she scolds her a lot. Bachchan is seen thoroughly enjoying this banter with Manya and when he asks her what dog she would get for him, she says that she would get a Siberian Husky for the senior actor.

After Manya shared how she wants to get dogs matching the personalities of her family members, she asks Big B to share something about his dogs. Responding to her request, Bachchan says, “We had many dogs but when they pass away, it is quite heartbreaking for us. Now, Jaya is also saying we shouldn’t bring dogs as we can’t bear the pain of losing them. When they passed away, we buried them in our lawns and grew plants in their memory. We had an ST Bernard and to keep it in suitable weather, we used to make him sit on an ice plank.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing CongressPremium
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing Congress

Bachchan, in the Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors’ episode, was also seen sharing his insights into how the world came to a sudden halt when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and how children made the most of it. He also shared an anecdote on how, when Isaac Newton was in his early 20s, the Great Plague of London hit and at this time, he discovered gravity.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:49:33 pm
Next Story

Paytm share buyback: What’s it all about?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty launch Cirkus song Current Laga Re
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close