Amitabh Bachchan says they buried their dogs in the lawn when they passed: ‘Jaya says we shouldn’t get more dogs now’

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have had a lot of fun hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14‘s latest episode — the children’s special — that aired on Thursday night. Here, Bachchan was seen discussing his love for dogs with the show’s participant Manya Chamoli.

As Bachchan asks her about her love for dogs, the young girls tells him that she wishes to buy a bigger house where she can easily get three pet dogs matching the temperaments of her parents and herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

When Bachchan asks her to explain what she means, she shares that would like to get a Beagle for herself as they are as playful as her, a Labrador for her father as these dogs are calm and loving, and a Rottweiler dog for her mother, suggesting that she scolds her a lot. Bachchan is seen thoroughly enjoying this banter with Manya and when he asks her what dog she would get for him, she says that she would get a Siberian Husky for the senior actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

After Manya shared how she wants to get dogs matching the personalities of her family members, she asks Big B to share something about his dogs. Responding to her request, Bachchan says, “We had many dogs but when they pass away, it is quite heartbreaking for us. Now, Jaya is also saying we shouldn’t bring dogs as we can’t bear the pain of losing them. When they passed away, we buried them in our lawns and grew plants in their memory. We had an ST Bernard and to keep it in suitable weather, we used to make him sit on an ice plank.”

Bachchan, in the Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors’ episode, was also seen sharing his insights into how the world came to a sudden halt when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and how children made the most of it. He also shared an anecdote on how, when Isaac Newton was in his early 20s, the Great Plague of London hit and at this time, he discovered gravity.