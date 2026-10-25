‘Humara phataka zyada tez hona chahiye’: Amitabh’s Diwali memory leaves Ramayana stars in splits

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey are currently busy promoting their upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. The actors recently joined host Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, and Sony TV has now unveiled a promo for the upcoming episode. In the teaser, Amitabh recalled his memories of bursting firecrackers during Diwali, leaving the Ramayana stars in splits.

In the clip, Ranbir, Ravie and Sai are seen making a grand entrance onto the stage as the audience welcomes them with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. Before taking their seats, the actors greet Amitabh and the audience with folded hands. Ranbir then asks the veteran actor about his fondest childhood memories of celebrating Diwali.