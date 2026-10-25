‘Humara phataka zyada tez hona chahiye’: Amitabh’s Diwali memory leaves Ramayana stars in splits

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey are currently busy promoting their upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. The actors recently joined host Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, and Sony TV has now unveiled a promo for the upcoming episode. In the teaser, Amitabh recalled his memories of bursting firecrackers during Diwali, leaving the Ramayana stars in splits.
In the clip, Ranbir, Ravie and Sai are seen making a grand entrance onto the stage as the audience welcomes them with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”. Before taking their seats, the actors greet Amitabh and the audience with folded hands. Ranbir then asks the veteran actor about his fondest childhood memories of celebrating Diwali.
“Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye (I remember one thing about Diwali: if a firecracker goes off at a neighbour’s place, ours has to be even louder),” Amitabh Bachcha shared.
Amitabh’s response left Ranbir Kapoor clapping and laughing, while Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi also burst into laughter.
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Along with the promo, Sony TV wrote, “Diwali special with the cast of Ramayana! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 29th-30th October, Thurs-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.”
In another teaser of the upcoming KBC 18 episode, Ranbir Kapoor is seen inviting everyone to celebrate Diwali by watching the Ramayana cast play the quiz show with Amitabh Bachchan.
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
It also features Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The first part is set to hit theatres on November 5, and the second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.