‘Difficult to continue KBC 18’: Amitabh Bachchan on ‘heart-breaking stories of contestants’

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for years, but the veteran actor recently opened up via his blog about how the quiz show is not always about questions, answers and prize money. Behind the excitement of the hot seat, contestants often bring deeply personal stories of struggle, hardship and resilience, some of which have left the actor emotionally affected.

In a recent note shared on his personal Tumblr account, Big B reflected on his experience of hosting the ongoing 18th season of KBC. He revealed that some contestants have shared such serious and difficult experiences that it becomes challenging for him to control his emotions and continue hosting the programme.

Senior Bachchan described the experience as “heart-breaking” and suggested that there are certain stories he cannot discuss in detail. His comments offer a glimpse into the emotional side of a show where contestants often speak openly about their lives while sitting opposite the superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati set. Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati set.

At 2:59 am on September 7, Amitabh Bachchan posted, “… some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show ..I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart – breaking experience .. I wish to retire now .. it is late .. and the night invites .. Love.”

The 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 10, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. This season comes with the theme ‘Sochna Padega’, encouraging participants to think carefully rather than simply rush towards an answer. The format focuses on thoughtful decision-making and applying knowledge in situations where information is readily available.

Several contestants this season have already shared stories of financial difficulties, personal struggles and challenging life experiences. From a Dharavi-based contestant who spoke about not being able to afford books and eventually won Rs 50 lakh to participants who have opened up about difficult personal circumstances, the show has repeatedly gone beyond its quiz format.

One recent contestant, Durga Prasad Sahi, spoke about his Rs 10 lakh gambling debt and his determination to repay it through honest means. He went on to win Rs 12.5 lakh before choosing to quit at the Rs 25 lakh question. Big B also advised him to stay away from gambling in the future.

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The emotional stories have always added another dimension to hit game show KBC 18. Big B too, time and again, shares personal stories on the KBC set.

Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati for more than two decades. Since the quiz show premiered in July 2000, he has hosted every season except Season 3 in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as host. Big B returned with Season 4 in 2010 and has continued his association with the show ever since. With KBC 18 currently airing, his journey with the iconic quiz show now spans over 25 years.