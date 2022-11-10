As KBC 14 contestant reveals he was called SRK in college, Amitabh Bachchan says his friends called him ‘oont’

Fans enjoy watching Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 not just to gain knowledge but also because of the interesting insights about Amitabh Bachchan. The host, during his interaction with contestants, tends to share little tidbits about his personal life. In the latest episode, Big B will reveal how girls in his college would call him an ‘oont’ (camel).

As the new contestant Bhupendra Choudhary will take the hot seat, he will leave Bachchan impressed by his candid personality. Bhupendra will talk about the importance of always smiling and how he believes in spreading laughter wherever he goes. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Bhupendra tells Big B that when he was in college, a few girls called him Shah Rukh Khan. Amused by the revelation, the host played along, saying that he indeed has the same laughter as the Bollywood star. He’ll even ask Choudhary to spread his arms in SRK’s style.

The contestant will then asked Big B whether he was compared to an actor by his female classmates. Referring to his height, he quickly responded, “Woh humme oont bulati thi (They would call me a camel).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In a recent episode, the Bollywood superstar had also revealed how during the initial years of his marriage with Jaya Bachchan, he used to fast for her on Karwa Chauth.

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was in a conversation with contestant Ruchi. She told the actor that she fasts for her husband on Karwa Chauth and he does it, too. Reacting to this, the actor shared, “Shuru shuru me hum bhi rakhte the, fir chhod diye (I also used to fast initially, but then I stopped).”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. He is now awaiting the release of his film Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzopa, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.