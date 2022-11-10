scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

As KBC 14 contestant reveals he was called SRK in college, Amitabh Bachchan says his friends called him ‘oont’

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will reveal how he was called a camel by his college friends. Watch the video here.

amitabh bachchan, kbcAmitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV,

Fans enjoy watching Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 not just to gain knowledge but also because of the interesting insights about Amitabh Bachchan. The host, during his interaction with contestants, tends to share little tidbits about his personal life. In the latest episode, Big B will reveal how girls in his college would call him an ‘oont’ (camel).

As the new contestant Bhupendra Choudhary will take the hot seat, he will leave Bachchan impressed by his candid personality. Bhupendra will talk about the importance of always smiling and how he believes in spreading laughter wherever he goes. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Bhupendra tells Big B that when he was in college, a few girls called him Shah Rukh Khan. Amused by the revelation, the host played along, saying that he indeed has the same laughter as the Bollywood star. He’ll even ask Choudhary to spread his arms in SRK’s style.

Watch |Teary Shehnaaz Gill shares her review of Uunchai, asks everyone to watch the film: ‘Main toh bahut royi’

The contestant will then asked Big B whether he was compared to an actor by his female classmates. Referring to his height, he quickly responded, “Woh humme oont bulati thi (They would call me a camel).”

 

In a recent episode, the Bollywood superstar had also revealed how during the initial years of his marriage with Jaya Bachchan, he used to fast for her on Karwa Chauth.

In Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was in a conversation with contestant Ruchi. She told the actor that she fasts for her husband on Karwa Chauth and he does it, too. Reacting to this, the actor shared, “Shuru shuru me hum bhi rakhte the, fir chhod diye (I also used to fast initially, but then I stopped).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. He is now awaiting the release of his film Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Dengzopa, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:36:41 pm
Next Story

‘The beast is dying…’: Vijay Deverakonda recovers from back injury

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement