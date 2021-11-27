Amitabh Bachchan calls Badshah a ‘cool dude’ as he takes the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Popular rapper and singer Badshah will be seen in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. Amitabh shared a photo from the upcoming episode.

The photo shows Badshah with Amitabh, who seem to be rapping with the former. Big B is wearing two heavy chains and thick-framed glasses — typical rapper accoutrement. “.. yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH 🤣,” wrote Big B in the caption.

Badshah shared a few emojis on Bachchan’s post and wrote, “mummyyyyy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

In the Friday episode of the reality game show, Amitabh hosted Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar as well as producer Nikkhil Advani. They went on to win Rs 25 lakh on the episode, which they pledged to donate it to an animal trust. Apart from the quiz itself, the show was full of fun moments.

We can expect the same on the Badshah episode.

Meanwhile, Badshah was in the news when he released his new single “Jugnu”. He spoke to indianexpress.com about the song earlier and said, “Right from sonically to whatever I’ve put out in the audio space, ‘Jugnu’ a visual spectacle. It’s a hugely VFX heavy video, budget wise it’s like the Baahubali of the videos. That just sets the scale of the song. And I’ve tried to dance!”