Amitabh Bachchan applauds Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grit on KBC 14: ‘He lost one eye, couldn’t pour water for himself’

Amitabh Bachchan opened up about cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s determination and grit to succeed in his career despite an unfortunate accident. In the latest episode of Bachchan’s quiz-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he talked about Mansoor Ali Khan and his rise as a cricketer.

Bachchan said, “I will tell you about a cricketer who lost one eye in an accident. He had difficulty pouring water for himself or driving a car. He thought that this would be the end of his cricketing career. But he challenged his situation and beliefs and made himself so capable, that he could play cricket again. The result of this was that he became the youngest captain of the cricket team. Under his captaincy, he got India to score its first test victory on international grounds. That cricketer was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He taught us that if you can see your goal clearly, then there’s no might in the world that will keep you away from your ambition.”

Mansoor Ali Khan, nicknamed ‘Tiger Pataudi’ married Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore in 1968 and the couple have three children, actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. On his birth anniversary, Soha shared a video of her late father.

After the death of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 2011, Saif cleared the lease for their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. In an earlier interview, Saif had told Bollywood Bubble about the arrangement, “My father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel there took good care of the property. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it.”