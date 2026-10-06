‘Badi gustaakhi ho gayi’: Amitabh Bachchan apologises to Madhuri Dixit on KBC 18

Madhuri Dixit, who will soon be seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Marathi, recently graced the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Ahead of the episode’s release, Sony TV shared two interesting promos, featuring Madhuri and Amitabh.

In the first teaser, Big B can be seen apologising to Madhuri for recreating her iconic steps from the Tezaab song “Ek Do Teen”. “Ek baar humse badi gustaakhi ho gayi thi. Ek film thi, usme humne aise ek do teen kiya tha (I once made the mistake of copying a step from your film),” Amitabh told Madhuri, while showing her how he had performed the step.

Madhuri was quick to respond, teasing that the clip should be shown to everyone. “Hum bhi dikha dein? (Shall I show it to you?)” she asked. A clip was then played on screen showing Amitabh dancing to the famous track in a scene from his 1989 film Toofan. As the video ended, the audience and Amitabh himself burst into laughter.

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AB aur Madhuri ki mastimazaak 😄 Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega https://t.co/pAorpJPuj7 — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 5, 2026

In another promo for the upcoming episode of KBC 18, Madhuri Dixit channelled her inner Chandramukhi from Devdas. As soon as her song “Kaahe Chhed Mohe” began playing, the actor started performing while still seated on the hot seat. Her graceful moves left the audience cheering and host Amitabh Bachchan impressed. Applauding her performance, he said, “Kya baat hai (Splendid). Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji.”

Along with the post on Instagram, Sony TV wrote in the caption, “Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Madhuri’s style is special for everyone. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM) #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega.”

Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas ✨ Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC #SochnaPadega https://t.co/zHqaS2yIhQ — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently reflected on making an appearance in Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. She said in a statement, “There is a certain warmth in meeting Amitabh Sir on the KBC stage that is difficult to put into words. I have been a part of this journey as a guest before, and coming back now with Kon Honar Crorepati makes the moment even more special. What stayed with me most was how naturally that familiar camaraderie came back. At the same time, I could feel that I was stepping into something completely new. Kon Honar Crorepati is my first journey as a game show host, and the fact that it is in Marathi makes it even closer to me. I am looking forward to meeting people through their stories, their dreams and, of course, their love for the game.”

The special episode, featuring Madhuri, will air on October 9 at 9 pm on Sony TV and stream on Sony LIV.