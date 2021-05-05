Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 open, registration begin from May 10

In a time where the nation is reeling from the coronavirus’ second wave, television audience have found a reason to be happy. Amitabh Bachchan would be soon back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony TV on Wednesday announced that the registration for KBC 13 is set to begin from May 10.

Calling people for registration, Amitabh Bachchan in the 20-second video talks about how one can complete the distance between dream and reality by trying. He also shares that he and the hot seat are waiting for people, and that they too should gear up for the show now.

“Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye (The distance between you and your dreams is all about trying. So get ready to fulfil all your dreams and pick up your phone, as KBC 13 registrations are set to begin from May 10. We are waiting for you, so gear up).”

While the video has been created using last year’s footage, Big B recorded the voice over from his home. Sources told indianexpress.com that due to the stopping of shoots in Mumbai, the team could not create a new promo. The host would also be recording all questions to be aired on the channel. “We are just kickstarting registrations now, it’s a long process before we get our final contestants for shoot. We are hopeful by then, situation would have improved in Mumbai and we can film the episodes in our studio,” added the source.

Similar to last year, this season too, the makers will stick to digital audition. The entire process would be divided into four parts – registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. For about two weeks, everyday starting May 10, Amitabh Bachchan would ask a question on Sony TV at 9 pm. In order to register, one needs to answer the question correctly either through text messages or the SonyLIV app.

Participants, who answer the registration question correctly, will be shortlisted through a computerised process, and will be reached by telephone for the next round. Post this, the online audition will take place with the help of a general knowledge test and video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app. And finally, the selected ones will be invited for a personalised video call, choosing the contestants.

In a statement last year, SonyLIV had shared that it witnessed more than 3.1 crore initial audition entries, and a 42 per cent jump in participation compared to previous time.

An adaptation of Who Wants to be Millionaire?, Kaun Banega Crorepati launched in 2000. While Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the show from inception, Shah Rukh Khan had filled in for him in the third season, while he was recovering from a health emergency. Last seen, in a record of sorts, four women- Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das and Dr Neha Shah emerged as winners winning a crore each.