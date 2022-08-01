Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan for not promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir’s response wins him over. Watch

August 1, 2022 2:56:20 pm
Actor Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and as a part of the promotions, Aamir will soon be seen in the inaugural episode of the new season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the clips from the soon-to-be aired episode, Big B and Aamir were seen talking about social media.
Aamir said that unlike the Sholay star, he only used Twitter to promote his colleagues’ movies. Amitabh then asked Aamir why he had never promoted KBC on his social media, to which Aamir had a rather clever reply. The Lagaan star said that KBC does not need to be promoted, and this reply got a thunderous applause from the audience.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence day special episode will be telecast on August 7. The episode will also have boxing champion MC Marry Kom, renowned footballer Sunil Chetri, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award Colonel Mitali Madhumita on the hot seat.
On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji. The first part of the trilogy also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to release on September 9.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan for not promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir’s response wins him over. Watch
Varun Dhawan wraps Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal
Aamir Khan reacts to ‘boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends: ‘Please watch my films’
UP: Dalit woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar
Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’
Deandra Dottin calls curtains on West Indies career
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to police custody for 10 days in attempt to murder case
History-sheeter shot dead in Hyderabad over ‘property dispute’, associate injured
Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales drop by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July
AFC reworks qualifying format for 48-team World Cup in 2026
Youth who died in Kerala’s Thrissur succumbed to monkeypox, says health dept after NIV confirms
Karnataka: Activists flag order that says only Sanskrit, Arabic allowed in chanting competition for students