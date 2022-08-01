scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan for not promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir’s response wins him over. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan will be seen in the Independence Day special episode of Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 2:56:20 pm
Actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.Actor Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photo: Instagram/avigowariker

Actor Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and as a part of the promotions, Aamir will soon be seen in the inaugural episode of the new season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the clips from the soon-to-be aired episode, Big B and Aamir were seen talking about social media.

Aamir said that unlike the Sholay star, he only used Twitter to promote his colleagues’ movies. Amitabh then asked Aamir why he had never promoted KBC on his social media, to which Aamir had a rather clever reply. The Lagaan star said that KBC does not need to be promoted, and this reply got a thunderous applause from the audience.

 

 

 

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence day special episode will be telecast on August 7. The episode will also have boxing champion MC Marry Kom, renowned footballer Sunil Chetri, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award Colonel Mitali Madhumita on the hot seat.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji. The first part of the trilogy also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to release on September 9.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 02:56:20 pm

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

5

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook
From NYT

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan
Hyderabad

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ishaan Khatter, Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities who will soon be seen on Karan’s show
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement