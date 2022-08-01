Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan for not promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir’s response wins him over. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and as a part of the promotions, Aamir will soon be seen in the inaugural episode of the new season of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the clips from the soon-to-be aired episode, Big B and Aamir were seen talking about social media.

Aamir said that unlike the Sholay star, he only used Twitter to promote his colleagues’ movies. Amitabh then asked Aamir why he had never promoted KBC on his social media, to which Aamir had a rather clever reply. The Lagaan star said that KBC does not need to be promoted, and this reply got a thunderous applause from the audience.

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Independence day special episode will be telecast on August 7. The episode will also have boxing champion MC Marry Kom, renowned footballer Sunil Chetri, Kargil veteran Major DP Singh and India’s first female officer to get a gallantry award Colonel Mitali Madhumita on the hot seat.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji. The first part of the trilogy also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to release on September 9.