Amit Sana on Indian Idol voting rig claims and Bollywood’s toxic culture: ‘I felt pressured’

In an exclusive interview, Indian Idol's Amit Sana revisited his earlier allegations that his voting lines had been blocked during the show's first season.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiOct 27, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Amit Sana Indian Idol Legends ReturnAmit Sana talks about Indian Idol Legends Return and break from Bollywood.(Photo: Amit Sana/ Instagram)
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Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol has returned with a new edition titled Legends Return. The season brings back contestants from previous editions, including Indian Idol 1 runner-up Amit Sana, with Himesh Reshammiya serving as a judge. Amit had stayed away from the limelight for years after distancing himself from the entertainment industry, which he had described as “fake”. The singer had also accused the channel of tampering with his voting lines during the show’s first season.

Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Amit Sana opened up about his return to Indian Idol. He also revisited the controversial claims he had made about the show and the film industry in previous interviews.

Amit Sana on returning to Indian Idol

After 22 years, Amit Sana has stepped onto the Indian Idol stage. Talking about his comeback, Amit said, “It was my fans who were always wanting me to be on screen. I also wanted to experience this beautiful, lovely format. So I am coming back on screen, and that too through Indian Idol – a show that gave me so much in life as a singer, musician, performer. This was the perfect opportunity. I have stayed away all these years. This time it was not like I’m coming as a fellow contestant and competing with younger people. It was the selected best from all previous seasons coming together. I wanted to revisit that feeling. On this show, you are going to see a very different side of me. You will see my growth as an individual, in terms of how I used to sing then versus now, how I used to behave on screen then and now, my temperament, my way of dealing with stress, and everything.”

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Also Read: 21 years after Indian Idol, Amit Sana addresses ‘rivalry’ with Abhijeet Sawant: ‘Old thing’

 

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Amit also reflected on how singing reality shows have evolved over the years. “There is a huge difference between how reality shows were back then and how they are now. Now they have to work on a lot of different aspects other than just presenting a singer. The singers are much more prepared in terms of how to face the camera. It’s not just about singing but about everything. During my season, we were lucky because there was no social media and there were fewer shows, so people used to do such wonderful things. Today, because of social media and so many other shows of a similar nature, somehow these guys have to work extra hard to be in the public eye, to be in the public memory.”

Amit Sana on calling Bollywood and its people fake

In an earlier interview, Amit Sana had described the film industry as “fake”. Recalling his experiences at Bollywood parties, he claimed that people often flaunted their superiority over others. Amit cited such experiences as one of the major reasons behind his decision to quit the industry. Revisiting his comments, Amit shared, “When I came to Mumbai, the kind of environment I saw was very different from what the environment is today. The industry has changed a lot. At that time, the industry was going through a change. People like Pritam and Vishal-Shekhar were taking over. So it was a phase where the previous people were still there, and the younger generation, the next generation, was coming and taking over. Then, in Bollywood, I did not like it very much.”

He further added, “I come from a very small place, and I couldn’t adjust to that, to go into those big parties and see people boasting about themselves. I believed them and what they used to say, and later on I came to know that even if nobody is boasting about themselves, you will find 10% in every party boasting about themselves. I found big insecurity in people, because of which they used to say a lot about themselves and always associate with someone who is doing better and try to make them do things which are good for them. So I felt pressured. There were a lot of songs I never wanted to sing. I didn’t like doing those things.”

Also Read | 19 years after Indian Idol, Amit Sana accuses channel of blocking his voting lines to make Abhijeet Sawant win: ‘There was political influence involved’

Amit further spoke about the pressure to conform to industry expectations and how his struggle to adjust to the culture eventually led him to step away from the limelight. “People used to tell me that you cannot talk negative about people over here because people will put you in bad books and talk bad about you. So I used to just say that I liked a lot of things. For me, it was always about doing music and understanding the process. The city was a huge cultural shock for me, and I was trying to adapt to the industry as well as the city and find myself in the middle of all of this. So this was the reason why I took a break. And when you take a little bit of a pause, or maybe you are a little bit less active, other people take over for you. That’s what happened. But I didn’t mind that because I wanted that kind of space. I was just doing my shows, and I kept making music, and improved my understanding of music in totality.”

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Amit Sana on accusing channel of tampering with his voting lines during Indian Idol

In 2024, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amit Sana shared that during the first season of Indian Idol, where he became the runner-up, Sony TV had blocked the voting lines for him. He claimed that this eventually led to his defeat. Defending his comments, Amit said, “This was something that my family felt then. Again, I want to say that what I have said, I said it clearly, and I think it is not in good taste to revisit it. I think we should move ahead because 20 years is a very long time for things to change. Back then, there were things that were very different. So, there is no point in talking about it. I actually didn’t want to bring that up either. But during that interview, the interviewer had a style. He made me speak things that are hidden inside you somewhere. He has a psychological effect on you. We should focus more on the current show. I am having a very wonderful time. The entire Sony team was amazing. They have treated me very well. They have put me right at the center of everything. They have actually given me a lot of respect, and I am really happy working with Sony TV.”

 

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Indian Idol Legends Return premiered on Sony TV on October 17. The show also features Abhijeet Sawant, Prajakta Shukre, Mohammed Danish, and Tanishk Shukla, amongst others.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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