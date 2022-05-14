‘Neena Gupta and the director said I was bad, didn’t know how to act’: Amit Sadh revisits Kyun Hota Hai Pyaarrr

Amit Sadh believes he was so bad in his debut acting project that he was sure he’ll get replaced. The actor might be completing two decades in the industry this year, but his start wasn’t a smooth one. “I belonged to the mountains and knew nothing about acting,” he said.

Amit was preparing to join army when he arrived in Mumbai to try his luck in the showbiz. Little did he know that his acting debut would become a hit, making him a heartthrob in no time. Amit might have switched to films later, but his stint on the small screen continues to remain an exciting memory.

Today, Amit is a noteworthy name with web shows like Breathe, Jeet Ki Zid and Avrodh. He’s also appeared in movies including Phoonk 2, Kai Po Che, Sarkar 3, Gold, Super 30, Barot House and Shakuntala Devi. He is currently a part of Spotify’s podcast titled Batman Ek Chakravyuh, where he’s voiced for the titular part.

But it all started with youth drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr which was an integral part of the initial successful slate on Star Plus. Co-starring actors Riva Bubber, Shilpa Tulaskar, Vikas Sethi, Shruti Seth and others, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr aired between 2002 and 2004. Amit played the male lead, Aditya Bhargav aka Adi. We took Amit down the memory lane about how he landed the show and his progression from being a non-actor to a popular face.

On landing Kyun Hota Hai Pyaarrr

I travelled to Mumbai from Mukteshwar on a bullet. But in six months, I called up my brother and told him that I’m planning to return. I heard that Neena Gupta was making a TV show titled Kyun Hota Hai Pyaarrr. A friend of mine, a struggler himself, was going to drop his photographs there. He told me he’ll drop mine too. They liked my photos and called me. As you know, that was the time when the hero, heroine and villain were the main guys. Then there used to be three guys standing behind the villain, his cronies. They tried to take me for one of them.

That time we had Tarun Katial and Sameer Nair at Star Plus. They met me at Neena Gupta‘s office and I gave my audition. I don’t know what happened but after two days, I got a call that I’ve been selected to play the main lead. The original hero ended up as villain, someone else was signed as crony. I got the role of Adi which went on to become such a hit.

On shooting his first scene

It was a very simple scene where I enter on a bike, park it, say hi to a girl and walk up the stairs. I wasn’t able to do even that much. I took 40-50 retakes and gave a very bad shot. We managed to finish the shoot, but then the team called a meeting and discussed that I was taking a lot of time to perform. Everyone including Neena Gupta, director Nupur Asthana and others said I was so bad and didn’t know how to act. But then they discussed that there’s something in my eyes and I had the energy, so I should stay. They believed that I will learn on set.

On being nervous on the first day on set

I wasn’t nervous. But you do feel ashamed for not being able to do a simple thing. So, it was more of a feeling of insult. I think the team lowered their level of expectation, because they knew I cannot do any better than this (laughs). But, I kept working hard and slowly showed improvement.

On things that he’d change if given a chance to play Adi again

I won’t change anything. I’ll still prefer to give 25 retakes. Even today, people believe that they need to lower their expectations from me, they’ve understood that I can’t rise to the occasion (laughs).

Amit Sadh and Riva Bubber in a still from Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. Amit Sadh and Riva Bubber in a still from Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr.

On his rapport with the cast and crew

Riva was my first co-star, and we used to fight a lot. I’ve always respected girls, but I’ve been a very hot-headed guy since childhood. I came from a place where everything was in your face, unlike in Mumbai. I believed in being honest. So, I found it difficult to gel with people here initially.

After the show got over and I started doing films, I once met Riva at a restaurant and we spoke for an hour. We kept meeting. I apologised to her for being ill-mannered and fighting with her. She also said sorry. We felt good and became friends again. I didn’t remain in touch with anyone else, neither did they stay in touch. I hope all of them are happy wherever they are.

On his love for cinema

I never watched films. I was training to join the army. So, the first film I saw was Bombay, and the second one was when I came to Bombay! One film which really impacted me after I became an actor was Russell Crowe’s Gladiator. When I was growing as an actor, two people really inspired me — Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan. I tell Manoj bhai I feel jealous of him because he has so much talent. I fight with him like a younger brother.