Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Amit Jain refuses to join Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta’s joint offer, Aman calls him ‘very ladaaku’

Aman Gupta and Amit Jain indulge in a battle of words after Amit refuses to join other 'sharks' for an united offer.

Aman Gupta says Amit Jain is a 'ladaaku'.

The second season of Shark Tank India is grabbing attention of certain sections of people who are comparing it to a typical Indian soap opera. The on-air drama and tension between the ‘sharks’ is escalating with each passing episode and recently Aman Gupta called Amit Jain ‘very ladaaku’.

In one of the recent episodes, Anitha, Prajal, and Divyansh introduced themselves and their brand, GeeAni, an electronic tractor. Amit was impressed with the pitch and so were Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Aman who made a joint offer. However, Amit refused to join the joint offer. The ‘sharks’ even took a ride on the tractor and Aman sang “Mere Desh Ki Dharti”.

Amit advised the pitchers, “Take your time and think very carefully. I am from this industry and I can help you in every way.” Aman jokingly said, “Yes, think very carefully.” Vineeta Singh then advised, “Do not go for 20% equity.” After thinking, the pitchers chose Aman, Vineeta, and Anupam, and Amit said, “You made the wrong decision.” Aman then poked fun at Amit while taking a group picture and said, “Don’t take Amit, he is very ladaaku.”

The second season of Shark Tank India is hosted by Rahul Dua and the panel includes Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 16:17 IST
