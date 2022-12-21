Shark Tank India 2’s Amit Jain reacts to reports of him replacing fan-favourite Ashneer Grover on show’s second season

Come January, fans will get to enjoy the new season of Shark Tank India. As many would already know, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain will be joining the panel of ‘sharks’ alongside Namita Thapar (Emcure pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart). While expressing his excitement, Jain also spoke about ‘replacing’ fan-favourite ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover on the show.

In a recent interview, the entrepreneur dismissed the rumours and shared how he will be adding a new dimension to the show. “I have been reading a lot of this but the reality is that I am a new shark bringing a new dimension to the show. Each shark has his way of telling his own story in his own way. Everyone brings something unique to the table,” he told Hindustan Times.

He added, “Being a shark is extremely exciting. It is a more responsible job than being an entrepreneur because now you have a voice that will be heard by millions from across the country. You have a responsibility towards the pitchers who come.”

Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) will not be part of the show’s second season, along with Ghazal Alagh (Mama Earth). The businessman became massively popular after the first season, thanks to his no-nonsense on-screen persona. However, earlier this year, he was removed by his company of all titles and positions amid claims of grave governance lapses under him. Opening up about the same, Grover recently addressed reports that the channel could not ‘afford’ to bring him back. He said in an interview with RedFM, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaad se hota hai.”

Shark Tank India will launch on January 2, and air at 10 pm, Monday to Friday.