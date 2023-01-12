scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Amid Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan to be replaced on Ali Baba, hunt for female lead still on

As Sheezan Khan continues to be in judicial custody, Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the titular role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kaabul.

Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul airs on Sony SAB.
Amid Tunisha Sharma death case, Sheezan Khan to be replaced on Ali Baba, hunt for female lead still on
The investigation into Tunisha Sharma’s death case continue. The actor was found dead on December 24 on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her former boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested the next day after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint citing he abetted her suicide. The actor has since then been in judicial custody and his next bail plea will be heard on Friday.

Amid the case, the makers of the TV show have decided to rope in new actors and continue to tell their story. As per sources Abhishek Nigam has been finalised to play the titular role in Ali Baba, replacing Sheezan Khan. The actor has earlier worked with the same team in Gayab Mode On, and obliged to step in during this moment of crisis. The hunt for the female lead continues as the producers are still toying with the idea of introducing a new character or roping in an actor to play Tunisha’s role of Princess Mariam.

Also Read |Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita dismisses claims actor left her a lot of property: ‘We lived on rent, car on EMI’

“Abhishek has been finalised and will soon shoot for the promo. Ali Baba would be shown to have undergone an ancient plastic surgery to get a new face, after getting fatally injured. The makers, however, are keeping their option open and may add a twist in case needed,” the source shared with indianexpress.com.

Recently, launching an attack on Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita claimed he took her to a hospital “far away”, instead of the ones nearer to the set. “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved,” Vanita told ANI.

Also Read |10 statements made by Sheezan Khan’s mother and sisters, claiming his innocence in Tunisha Sharma death case

On the other hand, Sheezan Khan’s family had claimed that Vanita would control her daughter’s finances and leave her pleading for money. The family had alleged that Tunisha had a fractured relationship with her mother, which Vanita has denied.

Ever since Tunisha’s death, producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez have not commented.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:10 IST
First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:10 IST
