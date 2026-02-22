Amid cancer battle, Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery to remove 13-mm cyst: ‘She might need to take immunotherapy’

n his latest YouTube vlog, Dipika Kakar’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that doctors discovered a cyst on Saturday. She is now scheduled to undergo a procedure next week to have it removed.

Feb 22, 2026
Bigg Boss 12 winner and actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed last year with a tennis ball-sized cancerous tumour in her liver. In June, she underwent surgery during which 22 percent of her liver was removed. In his latest YouTube vlog, Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that doctors discovered a cyst on Saturday. She is now scheduled to undergo a procedure next week to have it removed.

‘Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm’

In the vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were seen attending a birthday party on Friday. That very night, Dipika’s health deteriorated. Sharing details about the same, Shoaib said in his vlog, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar says 22 per cent of her liver was removed in cancer surgery, doctors couldn’t explain why it happened to her

Dipika shared, “Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that.”

‘Dipika will be hospitalized for 3-4 days’

While Dipika Kakar spoke about staying strong through this new challenge, Shoaib Ibrahim shared that the actress might need to undergo a small surgery next week. He said, “Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today. ”

Dipika went on to say, “Such is life. For people who are battling like me, we need to fight such obstacles when they come, and stay determined and strong. Yes, you get scared. I was also scared this morning, but I am glad we found this out on time. I was advised last time that regular follow-ups are very important. Don’t ignore the slightest pain.”

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Cancer Update: Dipika Kakar opens up about ’emotional breakdown’, says, ‘There’s still that lingering fear’

 

Shoaib added, “I asked the doctor the reason for the cyst, and he just said it occurs. This is a disease that reoccurs in people often, which is why doctors stress on follow ups, and we kept doing that. Her treatment might also change after this; oral chemotherapy might stop, and she might need to take proper immunotherapy.”

Dipika concluded, “I will pray for all those battling with any major illness, not just cancer; it takes a lot of courage to battle it. As of now, the doctor has hinted at doing immunotherapy, but they will decide once this treatment is done.”

Dipika Kakar was last seen on television in Celebrity MasterChef. However, due to her health issues, she had to quit the show. Other than this, Dipika has also recently launched her apparel and accessories brand called Label DKI.

