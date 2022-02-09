America’s Got Talent fame Indian act Bir Khalsa Group wows Hunarbaaz judges. Watch promo

Bir Khalsa Group, which made the world notice their talent on America’s Got Talent in 2019, is back on television. This time, the group will grace the stage of Colors’ reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. In a recent promo released by the channel, viewers get a sneak peek of the group’s smashing performance.

On America’s Got Talent, the group reached the quarterfinal stage. From the promo, it appears that the group is performing one of the acts that they performed on the international stage.

In fact, in 2010, the daredevil group had participated in India’s Got Talent and they made it to the show’s finale. The group has four world records to their credit and have performed at various international platforms including Asia’s Got Talent, Germany’s Got Talent and Slovakia’s Got Talent.

In 2019, the leader of the group Kawaljit Singh told indianexpress.com, “I have practised these stunts for almost 15-20 years. We perform 3-4 times in a day and now it has become a routine. We practice for it every day. We use a thermocol hammer and a dummy while practising.”

Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.