America’s Got Talent 2020: Child prodigy Daneliya Tuleshova stuns with her rendition of Jessie J’s Who You Are

Child prodigy and Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova is back on the world stage, doing what she does best — surprising people with her talent. The 14-year-old recently amazed America’s Got Talent judges with her soulful rendition of Jessie J’s track “Who You Are.”

Looking confident and sprightly, Daneliya sang her heart out on the renowned talent stage. Everyone in the audience looked a little gob-smacked as they watched the magic unfold. The video is going viral on social media. At the time of writing this article, the clip had 460,776 views on YouTube.

Prior to America’s Got Talent 2020, Daneliya Tuleshova had turned heads at similar competitions, such as Junior Eurovision Song contest 2018, The Voice Kids Ukraine Season 4 and Children’s New Wave 2015.

Daneliya is currently a finalist of America’s Got Talent 2020.

