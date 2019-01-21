American Gods Season 2 trailer: The old and new gods gear up for an epic war

After a turbulent production, a trailer of American Gods Season 2 has finally been released by Starz. The two-minute clip teases an epic war between the old gods and the new gods for control.

The trailer kicks off with Ian McShane’s cunning and ruthless Mr Wednesday (who was revealed to be Norse god Odin in disguise) speaking to Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) in a voiceover as the old gods are shown.

Wednesday is talking about himself and the other ancient gods from pantheons like Norse, pre-Islamic Arabia, Africa and how they went from higher beings with hundreds of thousands of worshippers to wretches trying to survive against the onslaught of technology, media, internet – the new gods of America.

“When people first came to America, they brought us with them. We are the ancient ones. Then they built churches, cathedrals, or they erected stone circles…Gradually they abandoned us. Old, forgotten gods. Now there are new gods growing in America and they want to destroy us. War’s coming, Shadow. I have a big role for you. Time to ride,” he says.

We also see a carousel with the sign saying, “Rules: No riding the carousel.” And indeed, one could die of nausea while riding it since it revolves at the speed of lightning.

Laura Moon (Emily Browning), Shadow’s undead wife, warns him that Wednesday is dangerous. Leprechaun agrees, saying there is always a cost with him and Shadow has just not paid it yet.

On the other side, the new gods are also ready for the war and want to put the setback against Wednesday (the final episode saw Odin and Germanic goddess, Dawn, defeating the new gods).

“This is America — greatest story ever told. Are we ready? I am,” says Wednesday as the trailer ends.

American Gods is based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning fantasy novel of the same name. The series was created by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, both of whom have departed from the show following a disagreement with the network. Gillian Anderson (goddess of Media in the show, and one of the highlights of the first season) and Kristin Chenoweth (Germanic goddess of dawn, Easter) will also not feature in the second season.

American Gods returns for Season 2 on March 10.