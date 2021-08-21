American Crime Story season 3 trailer: Ryan Murphy’s anthology series dramatises Clinton–Lewinsky scandal

A new trailer of Impeachment: American Crime Story is out. It is the third installment of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series American Crime Story which also includes The People v. O. J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, in which the then US president Bill Clinton was found to have a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was impeached for lying under oath but later acquitted.

The trailer revolves around Linda Tripp, who outed the scandal by surreptitiously recording Lewinsky’s phone calls with Clinton. Sarah Paulson looks nearly unrecognisable in the role of Tripp.

Beanie Feldstein, known for Lady Bird and Booksmart, plays the role of Monica Lewinsky.

The trailer gives an idea as to how the series will deal with the scandal that had huge repercussions in American politics and was the biggest news story in the world for weeks.

Previous seasons of American Crime Story have succeeded in dramatising and finding interesting aspects in what would frankly otherwise be dry proceedings. It appears the third season has the same goal.

Clive Owen plays the role of Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story. The show also stars Edie Falco, Billy Eichner and Cobie Smulders.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is all set to premiere on September 7.