America Horror Story: Next season is a Murder House-Coven crossover titled Apocalypse

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is getting a new season and this one is a crossover between Murder House and Coven. Dramatically titled Apocalypse, we currently have only a couple of promotional teaser images, but they leave an impact – not a particularly desirable one, you understand. They show a creepy naked red newborn baby playing with a jet black hand that is reaching towards it. Don’t miss the baby’s outsized black nails.

Murder House, if you recall, ended with the reveal that the Antichrist (Tate and Vivien’s baby, Michael Langdon) has murdered his nanny and is inordinately happy about it. Only heaven knows why Jessica Lange’s Constance decided to save that baby. It was expected that one of the successive seasons would continue the story but it had not happened until now. The season 8 will be the big crossover that fans have been waiting for.

Now, the Antichrist was already a young boy at the end of the first season. Then who is this baby? Perhaps he is the Antichrist, but only depicted as a baby in the poster. And it is anybody’s guess as to whose hand is this. It could be the Devil himself.

The biggest question is, will Jessica Lange return to the show this season? The actor left the show after season 4 and we do not know if she will come back. Her character Constance did not look shocked at what the Antichrist had done and was wondering what to do with him as the curtains fell. Since she was last seen with the Antichrist, she may like to make at least a cameo in the first episode.

Regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Kathy Bates have confirmed that they will return. We may see actors who starred in Murder House as well.

Everything Ryan Murphy has said about the season sounds promising. He told Entertainment Weekly in May “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five. You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12.

