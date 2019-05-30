America’s Got Talent Season 14 premiere: V Unbeatables receives standing ovation, Bollywood celebrates

Indian dance group V Unbeatables has floored the US audience with their performance in the premiere episode of America’s Got Talent Season 14. The group received a standing ovation from AGT’s judges Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell.

The official Twitter handle of America’s Got Talent posted a clip of V Unbeatables’ performance on May 29. Ever since then, the video has become a rage on social media. Bollywood celebrities have praised the incredible dancers, who are representing India on the international platform.

Actor Varun Dhawan wrote on Twitter, “Got a chance to dance with this team at the Wagah border for #sd3 they are unbelievable”

“This is beyond amazing. They’ve come such a long way and are loaded with talent!,” Sonam Kapoor tweeted.

Jackky Bhagnani posted on Twitter, “This is India !! Heart Hope Passion !! Salute to this group to go to a World Forum and against all odds perform like this. Go get the tittle guys because India’s got TALENT!”

“So incredible!! Our Indian dancers keep making us so proud on the world stage. Have you seen this @VishalDadlani @RanveerOfficial ?? #malhari #vunbeatable,” Sophie Chaudhary expressed.

The hip-hop dance group had first appeared on the Indian dance reality show, Dance Plus Season 4. The show had National Award-winning choreographer and director Remo D’souza as the super judge while choreographers Dharmesh Yelande, Puneet Pathak and Shakti Mohan were the mentors.

Apart from Dance Plus 4, the team had also appeared on Colors’s reality show India Banega Manch, which was hosted by Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek.