scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
MUST READ

Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings series resumes filming in New Zealand

Amazon Studios' The Lord Of The Rings TV series will explore the story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, The Fellowship of the Ring.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: September 29, 2020 3:40:47 pm
lord of the ringsJ A Bayona of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom fame is directing the first two episodes of Amazon's The Lord Of The Rings series.

Production has resumed on Amazon Studios’ The Lord Of The Rings TV series in New Zealand.

According to Deadline, prior to the coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown, filming on the first two episodes of the series, an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy novels, was almost finished.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom helmer J A Bayona is directing the first two episodes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

JD Payne and Patrick McKay are attached as showrunners, executive producers and are also leading the writing team.
Amazon has made a multi-season production commitment to the TV series.

The studio will produce the show in cooperation with the Estate of J R R Tolkien, publishing house HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros.

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning film trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, The Fellowship of the Ring.

New Zealand was declared coronavirus-free in June after which James Cameron’s Avatar sequels and Netflix series Sweet Tooth got the permission to start production with safety measures in place.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is also set to restart the filming in the island country by Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan, kbc 12
KBC 12: Can you answer the 12 questions faced by the season’s first contestant Aarti Jagtap?

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement