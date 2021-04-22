Aman Yatan Verma’s mother dies, actor says ‘life comes around in a complete circle’

Actor Aman Yatan Verma’s mother passed away on April 18. Sharing a photo of his mother, the actor mourned her death in a heartfelt message. He also shared that given the present pandemic situation, all condolences would be accepted through calls and messages.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi actor posted a smiling photo of his mother Kailash Verma with the words, ‘With profound grief we regret to inform you the sad demise of our beloved mother Mrs Kailash Verma as she left for her heavenly abode’ imprinted on it.

With the picture, Aman wrote on his caption, “Life comes around in a complete circle. With a heavy heart I let all of u know that my mother #kailashverma left for her heavenly abode. Please keep her in your prayers and wishes. All condolences on the cell via msgs and calls, looking at the present COVID19 situation. GOD BLESS.”

Aman Yatan Verma’s friends and colleagues from the industry shared condolence messages on the post. Delnaaz Irani wrote, “May her soul rest in peace ..please accept our condolences 🙏om shaanti.” Others like Nivedita Basu, Vindu Dara Singh, Shivangi Verma, Shweta Gulati, Zuber Khan among more also passed on their wishes to the actor.

Known for his many portrayals in films and TV shows, Aman Yatan Verma will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.