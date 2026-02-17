Aman Gupta warns Shark Tank pitchers ‘game over kar dunga’ if he doesn’t speak the truth, Kunal Bahl questions their ‘financial intelligence’

Shark Tank India is currently in its fifth season and the latest episode of the show saw two pitchers from Bengaluru with their PC gaming peripherals company, Kreo. The pitchers, Ishan Sukul and Himanshu Gupta, came in with the claims that they had made sales of Rs 70 crore in the last three years, which drew a loud gasp from Vineeta Singh. The pitchers then asked for a Rs 200 crore valuation and offered a 1 percent stake in the company in exchange for Rs 2 crore.

Aman Gupta shared that his company had also entered the same market but they withdrew after they realised that this was a declining market, but the pitchers argued that this was not the case as they believed that the market is on the rise. “That is your point of view but it is actually declining,” shared Aman. When Namita asked them about their marketing, the pitchers shared that apart from the regular channels, they have a strong presence on Discord, and they also run a few campus ambassador programs where students become their marketers.