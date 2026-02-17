Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aman Gupta warns Shark Tank pitchers ‘game over kar dunga’ if he doesn’t speak the truth, Kunal Bahl questions their ‘financial intelligence’
Shark Tank India 5 saw a team of pitchers who valued their business at Rs 200 crore but Kunal Bahl was quick to point out that they were in a big financial soup.
Shark Tank India is currently in its fifth season and the latest episode of the show saw two pitchers from Bengaluru with their PC gaming peripherals company, Kreo. The pitchers, Ishan Sukul and Himanshu Gupta, came in with the claims that they had made sales of Rs 70 crore in the last three years, which drew a loud gasp from Vineeta Singh. The pitchers then asked for a Rs 200 crore valuation and offered a 1 percent stake in the company in exchange for Rs 2 crore.
Aman Gupta shared that his company had also entered the same market but they withdrew after they realised that this was a declining market, but the pitchers argued that this was not the case as they believed that the market is on the rise. “That is your point of view but it is actually declining,” shared Aman. When Namita asked them about their marketing, the pitchers shared that apart from the regular channels, they have a strong presence on Discord, and they also run a few campus ambassador programs where students become their marketers.
Aman Gupta says ‘tera game over kar dunga’
As Aman questioned them about their research and development team, the pitchers admitted that they had it in place only for some of the products. Aman said, “Sach boliyo, dekh mere sath game mat kariyo, tera game over kar dunga. (Tell me the truth, don’t play games with me, I’ll make sure your game is done).” As the other sharks questioned them about their financials, they opened up about their past debt and equity dilution which raised many questions, as they had raised funds from the same two organisations multiple times. “If the same investor keeps investing again, it looks like no one else wants to give money,” Aman said as Kunal Bahl questioned, “Why are you struggling to raise money?” Pitchers said that this was due to the view that the market for their products was shrinking, which they believe is not the case.
Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh bowed out of the negotiations, and Aman Gupta followed them. Kunal pointed out the problems in their business and questioned their “financial intelligence.”
Kunal Bahl questions ‘financial intelligence’ of pitchers
“The problem is that the business is under water. Paani aapke sir ke upar chala gaya hai (You are sinking). You are working with borrowed money. Your bank balance is not even sufficient to serve your debt. I am questioning your financial judgment. The risk of investing in your company cannot be justified by the valuation that you have presented,” Kunal said.
Ritesh Agarwal, however, had a different view, and declared that he would like to bet on this business. He cut their valuation in half and presented a deal but the pitchers negotiated and requested him to raise it to Rs 150 crore. Ritesh put forth a condition that he would agree to that only if their targets for the current financial year are fulfilled. “If you are confident then this should not be a problem,” he said.
The deal was ultimately locked at Rs 1 crore for 1 percent equity and Rs 1 crore debt at 9 percent for 3 years. The current valuation was at Rs 100 crore, which would be raised to Rs 150 crore if they manage to meet their targets.
