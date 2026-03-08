Aman Gupta’s ‘top’ investment on Shark Tank India, once valued at Rs 3.75 crore, is now a Rs 1,100 crore business

Former boAt CMO Aman Gupta has made the highest number of investments on Shark Tank India 5. In a recent episode, Aman reflected on some of his top investments, revealing that one company he backed in Season 1 grew from a valuation of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 1,100 crore. Another startup he invested in recently signed cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.

Giving a recap of seasons 1 to 4, Aman Gupta looked back at making 177 offers from which he locked 141 deals. The total capital deployed by Aman in the last four seasons has been Rs 61.7 crore. Talking about his investments, Aman said, “In India, bringing entrepreneurship to the mainstream, Shark Tank has immensely helped to educate and entertain the audiences. Betting on the founders has been my USP, and if I have to name top three, Let’s Try from Shark Tank India Season 1, Manetain from season 2, and EM5 from season 4 have been my top investments.”