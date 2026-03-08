Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aman Gupta’s ‘top’ investment on Shark Tank India, once valued at Rs 3.75 crore, is now a Rs 1,100 crore business
In a recent episode of Shark Tank India 5, Aman Gupta revisited his top investments from the previous seasons of the business reality show.
Former boAt CMO Aman Gupta has made the highest number of investments on Shark Tank India 5. In a recent episode, Aman reflected on some of his top investments, revealing that one company he backed in Season 1 grew from a valuation of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 1,100 crore. Another startup he invested in recently signed cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.
Giving a recap of seasons 1 to 4, Aman Gupta looked back at making 177 offers from which he locked 141 deals. The total capital deployed by Aman in the last four seasons has been Rs 61.7 crore. Talking about his investments, Aman said, “In India, bringing entrepreneurship to the mainstream, Shark Tank has immensely helped to educate and entertain the audiences. Betting on the founders has been my USP, and if I have to name top three, Let’s Try from Shark Tank India Season 1, Manetain from season 2, and EM5 from season 4 have been my top investments.”
EM5 signed Surya Kumar Yadav as their brand ambassador
Talking about his investment in EM 5, a perfume brand, in Season 4, Aman Gupta recalled, “EM5 has a very good founder. The EM5 founder had a small team for marketing and brand, so we developed that team for him. I visited his factory and asked him to automate it. We also signed Surya Kumar Yadav; his campaign went live recently. We can see the awareness level growing at a very fast pace.”
EM5’s monthly sales run rate increased from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 4.5 crore, while its manufacturing unit expanded from 6,000 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft.
Manetain’s customer base grew from 10,000 to 4 lakh
Another brand that Aman Gupta fondly spoke about was Manetain from Shark Tank India Season 2. The hair care brand that Aman invested in broadened its canvas from a niche approach. Talking about it, the Former boAt CMO said, “I helped Manetain at two places. Creatively, they were in a mess. I made their marketing guidelines. The second help was in category expansion. They just catered to curly hair, which is a small market. I asked them to add a new category. When they entered a bigger category, they automatically saw growth.”
From a monthly run rate of Rs 10 lakh, Manetain grew to generate Rs 1.2 crore, while its customer base expanded from 10,000 to 4 lakh.
From Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 1100 crore – ‘Shark Tank India’s number one investment’
Claiming to have invested in one of the best companies across the seasons, Aman Gupta also spoke about a brand he backed in Shark Tank India Season 1. He said, “I think Let’s Try is Shark Tank India’s number one investment. I helped the company structure itself better, and I am making them focus on compliance now. From Rs 12 lakh, they made Rs 40 crore (monthly), and now we shall meet when they make Rs 100 crore.”
Let’s Try’s annual run rate grew from Rs 1.9 crore to Rs 300 crore. In terms of valuation, the brand rose from Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 1,100 crore.
On Shark Tank India Season 5, Aman Gupta has made the highest number of investments so far. Out of 129 pitches, he has invested in 23 ventures, committing a total of Rs 24.6 crore.
