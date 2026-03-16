‘Aman Gupta said I was doing time pass’: Shark Tank India pitcher on why he cut Aman short, inked Rs 1.5 cr deal with Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India 5 has witnessed many interesting pitches this season; however, the most meaningful pitch of this season, according to ‘shark’ Namita Thapar, was from Bonkers Corner. Founded by Shubham Gupta from Ulhasnagar, Bonkers Corner is a unisex streetwear brand that is profitable and fully bootstrapped. Needing expertise in tech and retail expansion, Shubham appeared on Shark Tank India 5, asking for an investment of Rs 1.5 crores in return for 0.5 percent equity. He valued his company at Rs 300 crores, and his profitable revenue and EBITDA had impressed the Shark further.

After his pitch, Namita quickly offered him his ask, while Aman Gupta negotiated. However, Aman’s tactic backfired, and even before he could give an exit speech, the founder accepted Namita’s offer and walked away with a deal. The fact that he didn’t let Aman finish his speech offended both Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Shubham revealed that he sensed that Aman was twisting his words to reduce the valuation and decided to close the deal with Namita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Also Read: Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India Season 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’

Talking about his experience on Shark Tank India, Shubham Gupta said, “The experience was quite good. Honestly, I was nervous; I was very uncomfortable in front of the camera. One day before the shoot, I thought that I had achieved so much in life, why should I be scared of the cameras? And I went inside with that mindset.”

‘Namita is just a phone call away’

Shubham, who chose Namita Thapar’s offer even before Aman Gupta or Kunal Bahl shared what they felt, revealed that only Namita fit the idea of the investor he wanted to associate with. Revealing that she was the only one who truly understood his brand and his vision, Shubham said, “I spoke to Namita after Shark Tank, too; she messaged me the very next day. She was very positive towards the brand and me; she invited me to Pune. She is exactly how she appears on TV. She wrote a post for me on Twitter. I am still processing that. I told her about my journey from the start. She was very impressed. Namita is just a phone call away and I saw this personally. The level that she is on, after achieving so much in life, she has no attitude at all. Whenever I message her, she responds within 5 minutes. Whenever I have requested to talk on a call, she has done that. The people I wanted in my journey to help me, she fits that perfectly.”

First time in the history of @sharktank.india , a founder has accepted an offer without hearing offers from other sharks !! But that’s Shubham Gupta for you, a unique founder & truly my # 1 deal of Season 5 ! Bonkers FY 26 expected sales is 180 cr with 20% ebidta, fully… pic.twitter.com/PVgdATMNjA — Namita (@namitathapar) February 1, 2026

‘Aman Gupta was trying to twist things and reduce the valuation’

While Aman Gupta was impressed with Shubham’s brand, Aman had said in his feedback, “If I give an offer, then you will ask for a different offer, then you won’t negotiate, so a lot of time will get wasted in all of this. What should I do?” Soon after this, Shubham turned towards Namita and closed the deal, leaving Aman Gupta stumped for a moment. Aman quickly added, “Hello, exit speech toh dene de.” However, Shubham just went ahead with Namita.

Sharing why he chose not to entertain Aman’s views further, Shubham shared, “At that time, when Aman said I will do time pass, I thought to myself that I was not there to do anything of the sort. I shared my journey, numbers, and I figured that Aman was trying to twist things around and reduce the valuation. I didn’t want to reduce the valuation; if he thinks I am doing time pass, then I wanted to take my offer and leave. I didn’t want to listen to anybody then. After what Aman said, I thought it was best to leave. I had gotten what I wanted. Namita was the right fit for me, I was clear what I wanted, so I thought it was best to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

The Shark Tank India pitcher also added, “This year, I will do a net revenue of more than Rs 180 crores. Now, if you are on that panel and if they have also raised funds, they know it’s done on 4x or 5x more; I was just asking for a justified valuation. I am profitable, brand is well established. Namita understood that. I was clear that I wouldn’t reduce the valuation, as I said on the show, I could see on their faces that they wouldn’t come on that valuation. People told me I should have listened to Aman and Kunal’s offers too, but those who have known me for long, know my thought process. I talk less and subtly.”

Talking about the after-effect of Shark Tank India, Shubham said it was too early to share any numbers. “The website traffic has gone up by 3x-4x, revenue is improving day by day, so the response after the show has been good. The momentum is getting set now, but it’s still too early.”

Startup valuations on shows like Shark Tank are typically based on future growth expectations rather than current profits. Deals announced on the show often go through further due diligence before final investment.