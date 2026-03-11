‘Bhaago jaldi’: Aman Gupta asks loss-making Shark Tank India 5 pitchers ‘isme dimaag kya lagana hai’ as angry Anupam Mittal schools them

A recent Shark Tank India 5 pitcher got the full force of Anupam Mittal‘s criticism as they mixed up their numbers. The Shaadi.com founder pulled up the fragrance brand, Nytarra, for giving wrong figures for their competition and failing to make a profit despite being in the business for some years. Aman Gupta also schooled them for lagging in the quick commerce space as ‘sharks’ delivered a no deal verdict.

Nytarra is a home fragrance brand that makes room fresheners, closet fresheners, bathroom fresheners, and car fresheners, as well as smart diffusers. Founded by Delhi’s Adheer Awasthi and Tara Malhotra, the brand appeared on Shark Tank India seeking an investment of Rs 75 lakhs in return for 2 percent equity, placing their valuation at Rs 37.5 crores.

Tara shared she has worked in the media industry for 15 years with BBC Worldwide and NDTV, Adheer revealed he worked in the capital market space for 18 years, and was the VP at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Anupam says, “Isi liye valuation itni high hai (That’s why you have valued your company so high).” Anupam also went on to point out that their products are quite expensive. He also criticized the founders for not looking into minute details. Anupam also got irritated when the founders disclosed incorrect statistics for their competitors and said, “You have your numbers all wrong. You are saying one company has 50 percent of the market; that’s impossible. Let’s agree to disagree.”

The founders revealed that in 2021-22, the brand made a revenue of Rs 25 lakhs, in 2022-23, their sales were Rs 54 lakhs with an EBITDA of 2 percent. In 2023-24, they earned Rs 2.15 crores with an EBITDA of 2 percent. In 2024-25, while they did sales of Rs 3.8 crores, they also had a 20 percent loss. Year to date, the company has also been in losses. While they earned Rs 3.3 crores and have a projection of Rs 7.2 crores, they made a loss of 14 percent.

What further disappointed Aman and Anupam was the low engagement the founders had on social media.

‘Isme dimaag kya laagna hai, jaao bhaago’: Aman Gupta

The founders of Nytarra didn’t get funding. Namita Thapar opted out first and said, “My view on the industry is that there are three categories; it’s a very unorganized market. You guys are operating in a third category. It seems difficult to create a scalable brand where the investor can get an exit. There is no clear strategy; because of that, I don’t think this will be a standalone player; for that reason, I am out.”

Anupam Mittal said, “Every category has a brand in India; you are at a fantastic opportunity where India is highly unbranded. The problem is aap brand nahi bana rahe ho. I cannot understand your distribution; you are losing money. Unless you make an aspirational product, I don’t think you can make money at all, so I am out.” Kunal Bahl also added, “You guys are just picking the low hanging fruits for now, every market has a small sliver that you can quickly grab. You need to figure out that one thing you can double down on, which brings the brand fame. I cannot see that, so I am out.”

Mohit Yadav also backed out of the deal and said, “Today, everyone is selling an experience, perfume brands have a storytelling that makes you want to buy that perfume. That storytelling does not exist when you look at car and room fresheners. Today, your brand is all over the place, so I am out.” Aman Gupta also added, “It’s a crazy category, you guys are sweet founders, it’s an untapped market, so a brand can be made. Your numbers are also solid; it is no joke to make Rs 7 crores worth of business. My problem is with content strategy; the other problem is speed. You are not running quickly. It has been 3-4 years, and you are still waiting to try quick commerce. Isme dimaag kya laagna hai, phod jaake, jaao bhaago, tez bhaago, aa rahe hai brands (What is there to think about, go and crack it open). I am out because of this reason, jaldi bhaago (run).”