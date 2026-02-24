Aman Gupta tells Shark Tank India pitcher ‘don’t have confidence’ in you; Kanika Tekriwal calls their product ‘horrible’

Shark Tank India Season 5’s latest episode saw an entrepreneur pitching her coffee brand, Upsnac, to the judges. The pitcher claimed that her product called ‘Proffee’, which is a combination of protein and coffee could be integrated into one’s daily life as a wellness, functional coffee. She came in asking for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2 percent of her company, valuing it at Rs 50 crore. Riya Gupta, from Ludhiana, got some critical feedback from Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Mohit Yadav and Kanika Tekriwal, but could not secure any funds.

Riya claimed that her product only had monk fruit as the sweetening agent but as Kunal read the label on her packaging, he also discovered stevia in the product. When asked why she added both sweetening agents, she said that she used them because they were “trending.” Aman, upon trying one of her products, asked if there was any milk in the premix and while Riya denied it at first, she later admitted that there was a bit of skimmed milk powder in the mix.