Aman Gupta shares drawback of becoming famous after Shark Tank India: ‘Koi kahin discount nahi deta’

The judges of Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain, will be appearing on this week’s episode of The Kapil Sharma show. The latest promo of the episode has Aman sharing with the audience the drawback of becoming a household face after being a judge on Shark Tank India.

In the promo, Archana Puran Singh asked the ‘sharks’, “You used to do business. Now, is there a downside to people knowing you wherever you go?” On this, Aman replied, “Mujhe na discount lena bohot acha lagta hai. Ab kahin jaate hain na toh log bolte hain, ‘aap shark ho, aap double paise dijiye.’ koi discount nahi deta (I like to take discounts. But now when we go somewhere people tell us, ‘You are a shark, you should pay double.’ Nobody offers a discount).”

Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke gharwale Sharks ke saamne apne products ko aisa karenge pitch ki khushi ke ke saath saath hasi se bhi hogi deal! 😉😍

Anupam added, “We heard that celebrities get things for free.” Kapil Sharma immediately pointed at Archana and took a dig at her, leaving everyone rolling with laughter.

During the episode, the other characters of the show, played by Kiku Shardha and Rajeev Thakur, will also be pitching their quirky products to the ‘sharks’.

This weekend’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will also feature Shehzada cast members Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav. The film was supposed to release on February 10, but will now hit screens on February 17.