Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Aman Gupta shares drawback of becoming famous after Shark Tank India: ‘Koi kahin discount nahi deta’

This weekend’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the judges of Shark Tank India 2 having fun. Aman Gupta will share with the audience the drawback of becoming a household face.

aman gupta kapil sharma showAman Gupta on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)
The judges of Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain, will be appearing on this week’s episode of The Kapil Sharma show. The latest promo of the episode has Aman sharing with the audience the drawback of becoming a household face after being a judge on Shark Tank India.

In the promo, Archana Puran Singh asked the ‘sharks’, “You used to do business. Now, is there a downside to people knowing you wherever you go?” On this, Aman replied, “Mujhe na discount lena bohot acha lagta hai. Ab kahin jaate hain na toh log bolte hain, ‘aap shark ho, aap double paise dijiye.’ koi discount nahi deta (I like to take discounts. But now when we go somewhere people tell us, ‘You are a shark, you should pay double.’ Nobody offers a discount).”

Anupam added, “We heard that celebrities get things for free.” Kapil Sharma immediately pointed at Archana and took a dig at her, leaving everyone rolling with laughter.

Exclusive| Pathaan dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala decodes Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan scene, his concern about 'Ek soldier ye nahi poochta' line

During the episode, the other characters of the show, played by Kiku Shardha and Rajeev Thakur, will also be pitching their quirky products to the ‘sharks’.

This weekend’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will also feature Shehzada cast members Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav. The film was supposed to release on February 10, but will now hit screens on February 17.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:10 IST
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh shifted to last row in Rajya Sabha for easy movement in wheelchair

