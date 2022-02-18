Aman Gupta says his wife scolds him about Shark Tank deals, Anupam Mittal tells Kapil Sharma ‘Apne pol khulwa di’

The judges of Shark Tank India featured on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. In an uncensored video of this episode, shared by the channel on YouTube, Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal joked about how Kapil Sharma exposed the lies that they have been telling their families about not investing their own money on the show.

Aman Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, confirmed that the sharks have been putting their own money on the businesses that they invest in on the show. It is not the channel’s money. He also joked that his wife Priya Dagar has been questioning some of the deals he strikes on the business reality television series.

Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Every time my wife is unhappy with any of the deals I have made on Shark Tank, she comes home in the evening and asks me, ‘Is this a thing to buy? This is what you spent your money on? I could have gone shopping instead, bought a new bag, or new clothes… What was the need to invest in this company?”

Adding to Aman’s comment, Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, joked that Kapil has gone ahead and exposed their lies and now they’ll have to pay for it at home. He said, “You have let out our secret. We lied at home that Sony invested the money, and now our family knows that we lied, and now we are in deep trouble,” he said laughingly.

Kapil then poked fun at Sony TV and jokingly told the sharks that the seven of them and himself should open a new channel, all by themselves. They laughed and said that they would invest in a new channel if Kapil would do the show for them. It would be an ‘all-shark deal’.

Shark Tank India is based on the American show that is running successfully for 13 seasons since 2009. The show recently concluded its debut season, and made each of its seven ‘sharks’ household names.