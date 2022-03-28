Aman Gupta reveals he offered money to Shark Tank India team to buy new suits: ‘We were bored of wearing same clothes’

With Shark Tank India becoming a favourite, the seven ‘sharks’ also turned into social media sensations. While their one-liners and personalities resulted in numerous memes, their fashion choices also caught the attention of fans. In a recent interview, Aman Gupta confessed that he was bored of wearing the same clothes in every episode. He even revealed that he had offered money to the producers so that they can get the ‘sharks’ a new set of clothes.

In an interaction, comedian Tanmay Bhat asked Aman Gupta if it was weird donning the same clothes. The boAt co-founder and CMO responded that they used to wear the same clothes for a few days. “And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots. I saw a pitch yesterday which was shot on the first day,” he said.

The businessman added, “This used to be the biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, ‘boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise le lo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pehan pehan ke (boss, please give us new clothes. Take money from us but please change them. We are bored of wearing these).”

Remembering the now iconic suit, Aman Gupta laughed to share, “If I see that carrot suit or carrot colour anywhere, I just run away.”

Aman Gupta recently reunited with his co-sharks Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover. Aman and Anupam even poked fun at Ashneer’s recent controversy regarding his expensive table. Ashneer shared photos from their meeting, where Aman and Anupam are seen examining the table and wondering what’s so special about it.

An adaptation of the popular American TV show Shark Tank, Shark Tank India launched last year in December on Sony TV. The show had close to 200 emerging entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to seven investors, or sharks as they are called. The ‘sharks’ invested close to Rs 42 crore in 67 local businesses in Season 1.