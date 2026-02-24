Aman Gupta questions Shark Tank India pitchers selling latex mattresses worth Rs 85000: ‘Toh doctors jhoot bol rahe hai?’

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 5, Aman Gupta slammed the founders of mattress brand Kotson for their lack of research and for claiming to be the best in the market.

Feb 24, 2026
Aman Gupta loses his cool on Shark Tank India 5 pitcherShark Tank India 5 judge Aman Gupta loses his cool on Kotson founders. (Photo: SonyLiv)
Shark Tank India Season 5 has witnessed over 100 pitches so far. While several entrepreneurs have impressed the judges, some have left the ‘sharks’ visibly irritated. In the latest episode, one such pitch came from the founders of mattress brand Kotson. The tension escalated after the founders questioned doctor-recommended mattresses, prompting Aman Gupta to push back strongly. Fellow sharks Kanika Tekriwal and Kunal Bahl also called out the founders for their lack of research.

What is Kotson Mattresses?

Kotson Mattresses is an organic latex mattress brand that is hypoallergenic and claims to offer orthopedic support and temperature regulation. The company also says its products help address sleep disorders. Founded by Krishna Priya Chava and Varshini Chava from Vijayawada, the brand was launched in June 2025 and has so far sold 90 mattresses.

On Shark Tank India Season 5, the founders sought an investment of Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for 10 per cent equity, valuing the company at Rs 15 crore.

During the pitch, when the founders revealed that their product is priced at Rs 85,000, the ‘sharks’ appeared displeased. What further irked Aman Gupta was their claim that no other brand sells 100 per cent latex mattresses. Reacting to therr claims, Aman said, “I cannot believe your claim that no one in India is selling a 100 percent latex mattress. There are so many new companies.” One of the founders replied, “I can guarantee that others are not giving what we give.”

Later, Anupam Mittal pointed out that the pillows and mattresses are heavy and asked, “Is it because of this that others are only providing a layer?” When the founder replied layering is not effective, Aman countered, “There are several orthopedic mattresses that doctors recommend. You say layering isn’t needed, toh doctors jhoot bol rahe hai?” Anupam further asked, “Have you done any certification that says latex pillows and mattresses are 100 percent better than all kinds?” The founders replied, “No.”

Later, when the pitchers reveal they don’t know how much other brand mattresses cost, an irritated Aman Gupta shouted, “Kyun?” Kunal Bahl then pointed out how their mattresses are 4 to 5 times more expensive than others.

‘There is nothing unique’: Kanika Tekriwal

Backing out from the deal first, Mohit Yadav said, “The problem is big, and this product is expensive; I don’t know if you will be able to scale. Building awareness will be another big challenge; it will be a slow process. Since I cannot see these factors now, I am out.” Kanika Tekriwal added, “Your manufacturing process is such that I can do it at home; there is nothing unique. You also need to do lots of market research and for that you need lots of capital and time, so I am out.”

Kunal also shared similar feedback. He asked, “How much research did you do before starting this?” When the founders said one year, he replied, “If you did research for one year, you would at least have some report where you could claim that latex is the best for a mattress. But you couldn’t give us even one such example, hence I am out.”

Anupam Mittal gave his feedback and said, “I am very excited about this industry; it’s growing, but technology is taking over. Now mattresses have motion sensors, so while you might get a niche market, you seem unprepared for the main race. For that reason, I am out. ” Aman Gupta also opted out and said, “Your claims that latex is better than ortho, even if I give you the benefit of doubt, with you two, I am getting a feeling that you’ll want to make a boutique business, and my aspirations in life are to accelerate, so our temperaments won’t match. So I am out.”

Feb 24: Latest News
