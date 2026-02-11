Aman Gupta escorts Shark Tank India pitcher out who’s selling bindis worth Rs 2,500; Anupam Mittal says, ‘Idhar se jana bhi hai’

Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and in the latest episode, they saw an entrepreneur from Bengaluru who came in with her bindi business called The Bindi Project. Presented as a premium product, Meghna Khanna presented her pitch in front of Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Kunal Bahl and Shaily Mehrotra. Meghna presented her business with such enthusiasm that even after she was done with her presentation, she did not leave the tank. Aman had to physically escort her out as her excitement did not allow her to stop pitching in front of the sharks.

Anupam Mittal is in touch with his ‘feminine side’

Meghna came in seeking Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 10 percent of her business, valuing it at Rs 5 crore. She shared that bindi was like a “symbol of divine feminine energy” as she showed her “unique, handcrafted bindis.” Anupam tried a few bindis she presented and said, “Forget divine, I am in touch with my feminine side.” As Aman also tried the unusually large bindis, he asked, “Won’t people make fun of these?” To this, Meghna said that if a stylist compliments him with these, he would have a different perspective.

As she spoke more about her business, Anupam pointed out some flaws in her products and said that the bindis and the glue that came with it did not have a premium feel. He also pointed out that the products were falling apart in his fingers. Namita and the other sharks pointed out that some of these cost Rs 1500-2500, such errors must be looked into.

Aman Gupta escorts pitcher out of the tank

Meghna was also asked about her competitors, brands such as Shilpa and Shingar, and their revenue, but she did not have any idea about them. She was also not aware of their distribution channel. But, she mentioned that out of the many DMs she sent to stylists, Rhea Kapoor had responded. Anupam, Shaily, Kunal and Namita all bowed out of the negotiation. Kunal wished her luck and told her, “Hope you create a bindi revolution in the world.”

Aman mentioned that this was still looking like a “project” and not like a “business” and eventually bowed out. Meghna was visibly excited to be on the show and she continued to speak, Anupam interrupted her with a laugh and said, “Idhar se jana bhi hai (You have to leave as well).” Aman got up and escorted her out as he said, “Chalo, aapko bahar chhodke aaye (Come, let’s drop you outside).”

Shark Tank India Season 5

Aman Gupta has been the biggest investor this season as he has made 18 deals worth Rs 19 crore this season, as of now. Namita Thapar is close second with 16 deals worth Rs 11.2 crore. Anupam Mittal is on the third spot with 14 deals worth Rs 9.9 crore.