Aman Gupta dismisses Shark Tank India pitcher’s brand as ‘Labubu without teeth’, says, ‘aapko bandh karwa dunga’

Shark Tank India 5 has been seeing the judges push boundaries with their investments, and in the latest episode of the show, Shaily Mehrotra also took a leap of faith on a brand that the other Sharks thought was not quite investible. Shaily gave the Mumbai-based founder a small investment to follow her passion, despite Aman Gupta discouraging the founder from continuing the business. Other Sharks also compared Shichisoru’s collectible soft toys to the viral Labubu doll.

Shichisoru is a creative collectible brand. It’s a cat inspired character driven universe. It caters to young adults in India. Founded by Maitrayee Koli from Mumbai, Shichisoru’s characters stem from Maitrayee’s personal story about self-love. Its a passion that the founder followed after leaving her engineering job. Asking for an investment of Rs 75 lakhs in return for 5 percent equity, Maitrayee valued her company at Rs 15 crores.

While Shaily Mehrotra liked her brand’s name, Aman and Namita disagreed. Aman said, “I found it very weird.” Namita also added, “A brand name should be such that it’s easy to recall. Don’t you think this will be difficult to remember?” While Anupam Mittal lauded the product’s quality, he asked, “Just like recently the Labubu dolls were in craze…” Aman added, “This is Labubu without teeth.”

Shichisoru was started in 2024, and in that year, the brand did sales of Rs 31.53 lakhs. Year-to-date, it has earned Rs 25.53 lakhs, and in November 2025, it had a revenue of Rs 11.72 lakhs. When the founder revealed that there has been a burn throughout, Aman Gupta said, “Have you ever been told to do a normal job?” Kunal Bahl also gave his views and said, “This space is called the cute economy, but it takes wealth in a country to take off. Do you think it’s too early for India?” Aman also asks, “Log khareed rahe hai yeh? Lekin kyun?” Kunal adds, “People are seeing this as an alternative to Labubu.”

‘Main toh aapko bandh karwa dunga’: Aman Gupta

While Namita decides to opt out, she says, “You launched this a lot for yourself, you wanted others to have something full of self-love, but the direction you are going in, where you have to commercialize this, you will need very deep pockets to make it something a large number of people buy. It’s a very different journey, I think at this point you should not go for investment, so I am out.”

Aman also went on to share his feedback and said, “This is a hit-and-miss opportunity. If you get an investor like me, main toh aapko bandh karwa dunga yeh karna, toh aapko mere se toh bilkul paise nahi chahiye. I find this a fad, so I am out.” Kunal also opted out and said, “I won’t even call it a business yet, it’s too early a stage, you need extreme good luck with this, if a big star starts using this, like Lisa Blackpink used Labubu. It’s hard for me to relate, and I cannot even think about how I will scale this. So I am out.”

Anupam Mittal also backed out and said, “These types of businesses appear to me as you have to create a runway that helps you do something that pays the bills. This B2B thing may be the right thing for you. You are raw in business right now, so consider bringing someone who will help you with that. I am out, but I am really rooting for you.”

Shaily went on to make an offer, she said, “I find the idea interesting, I like the name too. We will need to do some brainstorming; there is a lot that can be done – birthday party themes, anime series, key-chains, and magnets. So, I am really interested. My offer is Rs 35 lakhs for 10 percent equity and 40 lakhs debt at 10 percent for 2 years.”

After agreeing to increase the debt tenure to three years, Shaily locked the deal.